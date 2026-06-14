Kimi Antonelli's Barcelona GP retirement prompts reliability concerns at Mercedes
The Mercedes driver retired from second late in the Barcelona GP, making that two engine failures in three races for the Silver Arrows
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was left feeling ‘emotionally empty’ after his late retirement at the Barcelona Grand Prix, which sparked reliability concerns at Mercedes.
The 19-year-old was running second behind Lewis Hamilton before suffering an engine failure that caused Antonelli to retire with three laps remaining on Sunday.
That handed the runner-up spot to team-mate George Russell, who also suffered an engine failure while leading in Montreal two races ago - both are expected to be battery related.
So, although Mercedes has made a dominant start to the 2026 regulation change, winning six of seven grands prix, there are still concerns as Hamilton’s Ferrari team attempts to close the gap at the front.
“I didn't see it coming,” said Antonelli of his Barcelona retirement. “All of a sudden I was at the apex of Turn 5 and the car just gave up. Is what it is, it's part of racing, so there's nothing we can do about it.
“It's a bit of a concern because we've had quite several issues so far in the year, so our package is really strong. It's a point that we need to work on because we're losing so many points in this kind of race.
“But I feel very empty emotionally right now because I'm still trying to solve what has just happened.”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
The retirement meant Antonelli suddenly lost out on 18 points, causing his championship lead over Hamilton to reduce from 59 to 41 in an instant - meaning the title fight is far from done.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expressed similar concerns over the growing reliability issue, though trouble also hit Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc who lost the power steering on his Ferrari late in the Barcelona contest.
“We can't DNF cars in a kind of regular, or continued way," Wolff said. "Losing 25 points in a Constructors' Championship in Montreal, and losing another 18 points today.
“In order to finish first, first you have to finish and reliability, this is what we need to get on top of. That's number one. So nobody's happy about that and we will leave no stone unturned to understand.
“You see at the end of the road you have 25 points and it's wide open. That's why we can't afford to not finish and we need to just keep putting performance on the car and on the power unit, not make mistakes, be clever with the strategy and stay absolutely on it.”
Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Share Or Save This Story
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?
The "big reset" that led to George Russell's Barcelona GP pole
Jacques Villeneuve says Kimi Antonelli "has the luck of champions" in Michael Schumacher comparison
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton threat after Barcelona F1 qualifying
F1 Barcelona GP: Sunday race schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Latest news
Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton would have won Barcelona GP without VSC help
"Maybe the girlfriend helps" - Toto Wolff's take on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari revival
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win sparks Charles Leclerc warning from Jacques Villeneuve
Kimi Antonelli's Barcelona GP retirement prompts reliability concerns at Mercedes
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments