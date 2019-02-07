Rich Energy "bringing back" JPS Lotus look with Haas livery
The Haas Formula 1 team's new Rich Energy livery is a deliberate attempt to revive the classic John Player Special colours made famous by Lotus, according to the sponsor.
The Haas VF-19 2019 challenger, which was revealed on Thursday, sports a black-and-gold colour scheme similar to the one the Lotus squad used between 1972 and '86.
New look photos:
Rich Energy CEO William Storey explained that the decision to run the colours reflected his passion for F1, which his is using to promote his company.
"We want to compete with Red Bull [in the drinks market] – that's very clear," he told Motorsport.com. "We think this is the best environment to do [that].
"The fact I'm a huge petrolhead and F1 fan is really an added bonus. It will be great.
"I loved the JPS Lotus – I think it's the greatest livery of all time. You don't need to be Hercule Poirot to realise we're bringing that back. That's obviously quite fun and exciting to do."
When asked what had drawn Rich Energy and the Haas squad together, Storey said: "Obviously we were reviewing options of various deals, reviewing teams, etc.
"We felt in terms of their management, their ethos, their business model, how efficient they are, how professional they are at focusing on the important things – they were fantastic.
"Whereas a lot of big teams in my opinion get waylaid by peripheral stuff.
"They seem to have a relatively similar ethos to us, a new team taking on the establishment in F1.
"We just felt we had more in common than any of the other teams and we just felt they are a team that's perfectly set up to exploit the regulations, get more and more competitive and hopefully in our own way we can help them do that."
All the JPS Lotuses:
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Photo by: LAT Images
Emerson Fittipaldi, Team Lotus
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72 Ford
Photo by: LAT Images
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
Photo by: LAT Images
Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77
Photo by: Bob Heathcote
Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77
Photo by: Bob Heathcote
Mario Andretti in his 1978 Lotus 79
Photo by: James Moy
#5 Doc Bundy Flowery Branch, GA 1978 Lotus 79
Photo by: Greg Nichols
1978 Lotus-Cosworth 79 - Dan Collins
Photo by: Anthony Rew
Nigel Mansell, talks to wife Roseanne Mansell, as mechanics work on his Lotus 87 in the pit area
Photo by: Sutton Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87
Photo by: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91-Ford
Photo by: LAT Images
#11 Lotus 91/5 (1982): Gregory Thornton
Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies
#11 Dan Collins (GB) Lotus 91-10, Classic Team Lotus (1982)
Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T Renault
Photo by: LAT Images
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 91 Ford
Photo by: LAT Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus-Renault 93T
Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand
Elio de Angelis, Team Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T waits to be collected after breaking down in practice
Photo by: LAT Images
