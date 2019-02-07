Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rich Energy "bringing back" JPS Lotus look with Haas livery

Rich Energy
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
38m ago

The Haas Formula 1 team's new Rich Energy livery is a deliberate attempt to revive the classic John Player Special colours made famous by Lotus, according to the sponsor.

The Haas VF-19 2019 challenger, which was revealed on Thursday, sports a black-and-gold colour scheme similar to the one the Lotus squad used between 1972 and '86.

New look photos:

Rich Energy CEO William Storey explained that the decision to run the colours reflected his passion for F1, which his is using to promote his company.

"We want to compete with Red Bull [in the drinks market] – that's very clear," he told Motorsport.com. "We think this is the best environment to do [that].

"The fact I'm a huge petrolhead and F1 fan is really an added bonus. It will be great.

"I loved the JPS Lotus – I think it's the greatest livery of all time. You don't need to be Hercule Poirot to realise we're bringing that back. That's obviously quite fun and exciting to do."

When asked what had drawn Rich Energy and the Haas squad together, Storey said: "Obviously we were reviewing options of various deals, reviewing teams, etc.

"We felt in terms of their management, their ethos, their business model, how efficient they are, how professional they are at focusing on the important things – they were fantastic.

"Whereas a lot of big teams in my opinion get waylaid by peripheral stuff.

"They seem to have a relatively similar ethos to us, a new team taking on the establishment in F1.

"We just felt we had more in common than any of the other teams and we just felt they are a team that's perfectly set up to exploit the regulations, get more and more competitive and hopefully in our own way we can help them do that."

All the JPS Lotuses:

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
1/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Emerson Fittipaldi, Team Lotus

Emerson Fittipaldi, Team Lotus
2/22

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72 Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72 Ford
3/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
4/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77

Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77
5/22

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77

Chris Locke, 1976 Lotus 77
6/22

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Mario Andretti in his 1978 Lotus 79

Mario Andretti in his 1978 Lotus 79
7/22

Photo by: James Moy

#5 Doc Bundy Flowery Branch, GA 1978 Lotus 79

#5 Doc Bundy Flowery Branch, GA 1978 Lotus 79
8/22

Photo by: Greg Nichols

1978 Lotus-Cosworth 79 - Dan Collins

1978 Lotus-Cosworth 79 - Dan Collins
9/22

Photo by: Anthony Rew

Nigel Mansell, talks to wife Roseanne Mansell, as mechanics work on his Lotus 87 in the pit area

Nigel Mansell, talks to wife Roseanne Mansell, as mechanics work on his Lotus 87 in the pit area
10/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87
11/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91-Ford

Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91-Ford
12/22

Photo by: LAT Images

#11 Lotus 91/5 (1982): Gregory Thornton

#11 Lotus 91/5 (1982): Gregory Thornton
13/22

Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies

#11 Dan Collins (GB) Lotus 91-10, Classic Team Lotus (1982)

#11 Dan Collins (GB) Lotus 91-10, Classic Team Lotus (1982)
14/22

Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T Renault
15/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 91 Ford

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 91 Ford
16/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus-Renault 93T

Nigel Mansell, Lotus-Renault 93T
17/22

Photo by: Jean-Philippe Legrand

Elio de Angelis, Team Lotus

Elio de Angelis, Team Lotus
18/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
19/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus Renault

Ayrton Senna, Lotus Renault
20/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
21/22

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T waits to be collected after breaking down in practice

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T waits to be collected after breaking down in practice
22/22

Photo by: LAT Images

Haas title sponsor likens doubters to moon landing truthers

Haas title sponsor likens doubters to moon landing truthers
Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Alex Kalinauckas

