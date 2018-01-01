Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Tickets Shop

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 cars set to feature rear wing rain lights in 2019

shares
comments
Formula 1 cars set to feature rear wing rain lights in 2019
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
20h ago

Formula 1 teams have approved a plan to introduce rear wing rain lights in 2019 in a bid to help make cars stand out more in low visibility conditions, Motorsport.com can reveal.

At the post-Spanish Grand Prix test earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton trialled a version of the vertical LED light strips as part of an evaluation study by the FIA.

The idea is that by having the extra flashing lights higher up than the traditional rain light fitted at the rear, there will be more chance of cars standing out in heavy spray conditions.

With the tests having proven a success in terms of the functionality of the lights, a proposal to make them mandatory for 2019 was put forward to teams during a recent vote at a technical regulations meeting (TRM).

With teams unanimously backing the plan, the necessary approval at the next Strategy Group, and then ratification by the World Motor Sport Council, should be a formality before the rear wings light are officially put in the rules.

Rear endplate lights are not new in motor racing, with them having already appeared at various times in the World Endurance Championship.

Next Formula 1 article
Force India defends preferential treatment

Previous article

Force India defends preferential treatment

Next article

Upgraded Renault engine worth 0.3s at Monza

Upgraded Renault engine worth 0.3s at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

FIA reveals DRS changes for remainder of F1 2018
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals DRS changes for remainder of F1 2018

1h ago
Hamilton hails Article
Formula 1

Hamilton hails "brave" Ricciardo for "risky" Renault move

Renault: Ocon's Mercedes links made '19 move Article
Formula 1

Renault: Ocon's Mercedes links made '19 move "awkward"

Latest videos
More than just a mirror 01:31
Formula 1

More than just a mirror

Monza: since 1922, the circuit of circuits 03:44
Formula 1

Monza: since 1922, the circuit of circuits

News in depth
Renault: Ocon's Mercedes links made '19 move
Formula 1

Renault: Ocon's Mercedes links made '19 move "awkward"

FIA reveals DRS changes for remainder of F1 2018
Formula 1

FIA reveals DRS changes for remainder of F1 2018

Sauber: Vandoorne not in the frame for 2019 drive
Formula 1

Sauber: Vandoorne not in the frame for 2019 drive

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.