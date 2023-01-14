Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

Listen to this article

Andretti CEO Michael Andretti has made no secret of his ambition to get his eponymous team into F1 and, although his bid for an entry was heralded by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the 10 teams in the series have been less welcoming.

That stance from some of the teams, particularly Mercedes, has softened slightly with Andretti's tie-up with GM's Cadillac brand, while Alpine is believed to be in support owing to an expected engine rebadging deal.

Speaking at Formula E's Mexico City E-Prix with selected media, Brown said that Andretti – with whom he has collaborated with previously – managing to gain the support of an automotive giant like GM has added to the American team's bid to join F1.

"The Andretti name has such a rich history in multiple forms of motorsport," Brown said. "We're partners in a Supercars team with Walkinshaw, and they also have great history in motorsport.

"GM is also an OEM who we race with in IndyCar [Chevrolet powers the Arrow McLaren team] and I think he's put forward a very compelling proposition.

"I think it shows the growth of Formula 1. We haven't had a new team in a long time, since Haas. And so it's just great to see Formula 1 attracting new markets, new teams, new sponsors.

"I think it's great to see they want to join the sport. I think he's put together a compelling team."

The Andretti Cadillac logo Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Brown added that he was aware Andretti was working closely with the FIA to make its F1 entry bid a success, but expected F1 to go through a tender process with other teams known to be interested in joining the field in the future.

The interest of potential new teams is testament to F1's burgeoning health, says Brown, who commented that it was an "exciting" time to be a part of the championship.

"I'm not close to what the big process is since we're in [F1], but I know he's working closely with the FIA in Formula 1. This tender process hasn't happened in a while, but what he's doing is bringing forward his brand, his reputation, and his partners in making the best presentation possible.

"And then the FIA and Formula 1 will go through the process. I think there are also other entities as [F1 CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] commented on that are looking to join.

"I'm just excited that there's this excitement of new teams that want to join F1; I think that talks to the health of the sport.

"We've seen in all forms of motor racing manufacturers come and go, and what's great is that the manufacturers coming in talks to the demand and the health of motorsport in general in the moment we're in, which is great. Long may it continue."