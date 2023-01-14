Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73 Next / F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers
Formula 1 News

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andretti's link-up with GM for its Formula 1 entry application has made the team a "compelling proposition", despite lukewarm reception from those in the championship.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Listen to this article

Andretti CEO Michael Andretti has made no secret of his ambition to get his eponymous team into F1 and, although his bid for an entry was heralded by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the 10 teams in the series have been less welcoming.

That stance from some of the teams, particularly Mercedes, has softened slightly with Andretti's tie-up with GM's Cadillac brand, while Alpine is believed to be in support owing to an expected engine rebadging deal.

Speaking at Formula E's Mexico City E-Prix with selected media, Brown said that Andretti – with whom he has collaborated with previously – managing to gain the support of an automotive giant like GM has added to the American team's bid to join F1.

"The Andretti name has such a rich history in multiple forms of motorsport," Brown said. "We're partners in a Supercars team with Walkinshaw, and they also have great history in motorsport.

"GM is also an OEM who we race with in IndyCar [Chevrolet powers the Arrow McLaren team] and I think he's put forward a very compelling proposition.

"I think it shows the growth of Formula 1. We haven't had a new team in a long time, since Haas. And so it's just great to see Formula 1 attracting new markets, new teams, new sponsors.

"I think it's great to see they want to join the sport. I think he's put together a compelling team."

The Andretti Cadillac logo

The Andretti Cadillac logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Brown added that he was aware Andretti was working closely with the FIA to make its F1 entry bid a success, but expected F1 to go through a tender process with other teams known to be interested in joining the field in the future.

The interest of potential new teams is testament to F1's burgeoning health, says Brown, who commented that it was an "exciting" time to be a part of the championship.

"I'm not close to what the big process is since we're in [F1], but I know he's working closely with the FIA in Formula 1. This tender process hasn't happened in a while, but what he's doing is bringing forward his brand, his reputation, and his partners in making the best presentation possible.

"And then the FIA and Formula 1 will go through the process. I think there are also other entities as [F1 CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] commented on that are looking to join.

"I'm just excited that there's this excitement of new teams that want to join F1; I think that talks to the health of the sport.

"We've seen in all forms of motor racing manufacturers come and go, and what's great is that the manufacturers coming in talks to the demand and the health of motorsport in general in the moment we're in, which is great. Long may it continue."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Previous article

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Next article

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium
Video Inside
GT GT

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium

Crack GT squad WRT won on its first race outing with BMW in the Dubai 24 Hours, while MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished third for the Belgian outfit.

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place
Formula E Formula E

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

Jake Hughes says a miscommunication from the FIA over a yellow flag at the Mexico City E-Prix cost him fourth place on an impressive Formula E debut.

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Alex Albon is still working on finding the “sweet spot” with his Williams Formula 1 radio communications after conceding he was “very aggressive” upon joining the team.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
28m
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.