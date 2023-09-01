Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP Results

F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in Italian Grand Prix practice in Monza, ahead of the 14th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Free Practice 1, before Sainz set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m21.355s, 0.019s quicker than McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

The latter ended his day in the wall at the Parabolica.

Italian GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Pos Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'22.657   31
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'22.703 0.046 28
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'22.834 0.177 30
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.966 0.309 22
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'23.189 0.532 28
14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'23.214 0.557 24
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'23.241 0.584 22
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'23.269 0.612 26
22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.271 0.614 23
10  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'23.444 0.787 18
11  81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'23.446 0.789 24
12  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'23.661 1.004 21
13  40  Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.833 1.176 29
14  10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'23.931 1.274 26
15  77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.952 1.295 17
16  27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'24.067 1.410 23
17  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'24.090 1.433 26
18  34  Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'24.140 1.483 24
19  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'24.217 1.560 24
20  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'24.232 1.575 17

What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 1?

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the pace after 10 minutes with a time of 1m23.446s on soft tyres, just 0.033s faster than Verstappen on hards.

Verstappen worked down to 1m22.657s on the same tyres after 15 minutes, three tenths quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (also on hards) and four tenths up on team-mate Perez.

Perez improved to 1m22.954s just before the halfway point, 0.297s off Verstappen and 0.012s ahead of Leclerc.

Sainz set the fastest first sector on his first lap on new hards, moving up to fourth, and pushed later on the same rubber to vault to second at 1m22.703s, 0.046s slower than Verstappen. Perez got within 0.177s of the pace in third with the benefit of a tow.

Behind Leclerc, George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, half a second off the pace, from Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Norris.

Aston ran its reserve driver Felipe Drugovich in this session, and he was 18th fastest, 1.483s off the pace.

Italian GP FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Norris

Pos Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.355   23
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.374 0.019 20
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.540 0.185 17
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.545 0.190 21
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.631 0.276 20
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'21.716 0.361 23
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.979 0.624 19
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.071 0.716 16
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'22.176 0.821 20
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'22.291 0.936 19
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.574 1.219 21
12  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.595 1.240 19
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.651 1.296 22
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.696 1.341 23
15  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.716 1.361 22
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'22.755 1.400 24
17  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'22.783 1.428 23
18  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.167 1.812 23
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.346 1.991 20
20  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 2

What happened in Italian GP Free Practice 2?

Lance Stroll caused an early red flag when his Aston lost power due to a fuel issue, forcing him to a halt and out of the session.

Verstappen set the early pace at the resumption, producing 1m22.259s on the medium tyre, and then trimmed that down to 1m22.244s.

Sainz grabbed P1 after 20 minutes with 1m21.565s, with Leclerc a quarter of a second slower – both on mediums. Leclerc then switched to the soft but didn’t improve.

Perez set the fastest time at 1m21.540s on softs, as Sainz ran wide at Roggia on his first soft-tyre lap. Verstappen was only third with 1m21.631s after hitting traffic in sector two.

Norris took the top spot with 1m21.374s, 0.166s quicker than Perez, before Sainz set 1m21.355s on his second push lap on the softs for the fastest time of the day.

He beat Norris by 0.019s, ahead of Perez, Piastri, a miffed Verstappen and Leclerc.

Perez spun into the wall at the Curva Alboreto, formerly the Parabolica, with nine minutes to go that caused a second red flag.

