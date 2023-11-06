Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Pirelli will begin investigating a new Formula 1 tyre concept for 2025 that reduces degradation to improve the on-track racing, while still allowing for varied pitstop strategies.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

After Pirelli designed new 23-inch tyres for the initial switch to ground effect cars last season, subsequent aerodynamic development from teams has led to complaints about how easily the tyres now overheat from the altered airflow.

While F1 has desired multiple pitstops to create divergent strategies, and this means that the tyre must markedly degrade, drivers have increasingly spoken out against the high wear that prevents them from pushing throughout a stint.

As such, F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli - which has signed a contract extension to continue the exclusive supply deal until 2027, with an option for a further year - is to begin research into a new tyre concept.

Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola told select media, including Motorsport.com: "Without high degradation, there is no reason to target a two-stop race.

"But also, I believe that most of the action on track is due to tyre degradation and how you are able to manage tyre degradation.

"If you reduce that, I am convinced that the risk is to have a train of cars because obviously, if you can push, I can push, everybody can push. It is not a different tyre for each driver.

"So, I understand drivers who are complaining about high tyre degradation because they would like to push more, and this is a clear indication."

Sprint Pole winner Lando Norris, McLaren, receives his hat from Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sprint Pole winner Lando Norris, McLaren, receives his hat from Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

As a result of the ongoing complaints, Isola confirmed Pirelli will start a specific analysis on the issue in the "next weeks".

He continued: "What we want to understand is how we modify the action on track and reduce the degradation. This is something we can do.

"We have to design a tyre with a different level of degradation and we can for the future consider that option. But it's important to understand if there is any unintended consequence to this."

Motorsport.com understands that Pirelli will work with F1 and the teams to conduct its investigation since its own simulator tools to predict strategies do not account for the effects of running in traffic.

Since the construction and range of tyre compounds for 2024 have already been defined and locked in, any changes would not make their grand prix debut until 2025.

Isola continued: "It is important that, for the future, we have these kinds of targets clarified in advance.

"We need to understand what is good for the sport, taking into consideration the advice, the comments from the drivers but for the benefit of the sport."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article How McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart
Next article Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe