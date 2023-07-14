Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team

A decision on whether extra entries will be accepted is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with Andretti and Hitech the highest-profile candidates.

The process is run by the FIA, but the F1 organisation also has to agree to allow a new team to join the field.

Existing teams have made clear that they don’t want to let another entrant in and Domenicali has voiced his support for this position, stressing that a newcomer would have to add value to the sport - an argument previously put forward by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"On that, I'm not changing my mind,” Domenicali told Motorsport.com. "It's not the money, as we have said, and I don't want to anticipate anything because there is a process and I think that I have respect the fact the FIA launched their process, and very soon we will arrive at the conclusion.

“As we always said, we need to make sure that the decision is right for the business. And this is what I think is the duty of the FIA and us together, that has to be taken. So that is another decision that will be taken in the next couple of months."

Asked if there were positives in allowing the Andretti/Cadillac bid to proceed he said: “There are positives and negatives, that's part of the evaluation that we're doing. So I cannot spoil or anticipate anything.

“We are doing things very seriously and correctly. So as soon as we will be ready for that discussion we're going to inform, as a discussion we're going to take it with the FIA together.”

APXGP became the 11th team at the British GP, although this was a fictional outfit filming for an upcoming project Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Another pending decision regards the tyre tender for the period 2025-27, with an option for 2028.

Bridgestone is challenging incumbent Pirelli, and having been approved by the FIA the bids are currently being assessed by Domenicali and F1, with a focus on the commercial aspect.

"It should be close,” he said when asked if a verdict is near. “As always, we're going to decide that together. So it shouldn't take too long for the final decision.

"I mean, I cannot anticipate too much. There are all the elements in place there are technical elements, commercial elements, and economical elements. So all of these things we try to make the right evaluation of, for the best decision for F1 of course.”

Meanwhile, Domenicali acknowledged that some teams have expressed concerns regarding the 2026 power unit package, with Christian Horner calling for a change to the current 50:50 balance between the combustion engine and electrical power.

"I think there's need to always be a balance to understand the comments,” he said. “It's a lot of work to be done in the next couple of weeks, and there are other meetings that will happen in the next weeks to make sure that the evolution of the project is going in the right direction.

“So I want to be positive in the fact that we are going to have the right package, considering of course, the decisions that have been taken with regard to the engine, the power unit and the car itself."

Michael Andretti is pushing to add his team to the current F1 roster Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Domenicali acknowledged that much is riding on the 2026 rules, noting that sustainable fuel is a key element.

“Absolutely," he said. "If you look at what we decided on sustainable fuel, now people are understanding the ICE has a value, if you're doing the project with the right sustainable fuel.

“I think there is a great future, not only for mobility but also for racing itself, because, as you know weight and sound are two elements that for us are very important. So we need to keep these two elements at the centre of the agenda.

“I think as always in life, you need to make sure that there is the right balance, and together to have the best vision for the best programme for F1. And I'm convinced that we will achieve that.”