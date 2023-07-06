Subscribe
Previous / V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream Next / British GP F1 track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell
Formula 1 / British GP News

Vasseur dismisses prospect of Andretti as F1’s 11th team

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says Formula 1 does not need an 11th team and has dismissed potential entrant Andretti’s American roots as not enough to justify an entry.

Adam Cooper
By:
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Andretti is the highest-profile contender of the teams that have indicated an interest in joining the grid, and an answer is expected soon on whether any of the contenders have been successful.

However, the incumbent teams who face a dilution of their future income have made it clear that any new entrant has to bring something valuable to the table that benefits the series, which is a view echoed by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

Andretti has bolstered its bid by hooking up with Cadillac to badge a Renault power unit, but Vasseur insists that pitching the project as all-American is not enough.

"My position is that the 10 teams that made huge efforts even when it was tough to be on the grid, and to survive for some of them, now that if we have to welcome another team, it has to be for mega good reasons," he said.

"The fact that you have an American team is not a good reason. Because for me, first, we have an American team, thanks to Haas. And the second one is that if you want to be at the top in the country, it's a matter of drivers.

"Have a look at what's happened in the Netherlands. It's the biggest success of the world today, and they don't have a team, they have Max.

"I think first, we have a good success in the US. If you want to increase the success in the US, it's more a matter for me to have an American driver. It's not about the team."

Michael Andretti on the grid

Michael Andretti on the grid

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Asked if he'd think differently if a major manufacturer team wanted to enter F1, he said: "I have to say it again, that we made collectively a big effort. If someone wants to join now, it has to be also to the benefit of everybody in the paddock.

"It means that they have to bring something to F1. I don't think that the nationality of the team is an asset."

Read Also:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner remains sceptical about Cadillac's involvement in the Andretti project.

"GM is a great brand, but what I'm interested in is what is their model?" Horner said. "I don't assume they're going to go and build a facility like [ours]. I assume it's a badging exercise."

When it was suggested that it could be compared to the Ford/Red Bull Powertrains deal, he said: "Yes, but Ford, they're not pretending to be an entrant in F1.

"GM are associated with Andretti at the moment, who currently don't have an entry.

"Now, the FIA will run their process. I think, as with all these things, you've got the logistical issue of how to accommodate the 11th team.

"But the reality is what it really boils down to is, who's going to pay for it? And if it dilutes the existing 10, of course, they're going to have an issue with it.

"Liberty are not going to want to dilute their element of the income. So that's where you end up at a stand-off."

shares
comments

Related video

V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream

British GP F1 track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Williams admits British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits British GP practice pace was unexpected

Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits British GP practice pace was unexpected

Wolff: 11th F1 team would create safety issues

Wolff: 11th F1 team would create safety issues

Formula 1

Wolff: 11th F1 team would create safety issues Wolff: 11th F1 team would create safety issues

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC
Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs

Formula 1
British GP

Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe