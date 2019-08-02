Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's mooted 22-race calendar could hinge on engine life

shares
comments
F1's mooted 22-race calendar could hinge on engine life
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 9:46 AM

Formula 1's expansion to a record-breaking 22 races in 2020 could rest on whether or not manufacturers think they can complete the season without an extra power unit.

With the Spanish Grand Prix edging closer a deal to remain on the schedule next year, there is an increasing likelihood that the calendar will grow next season.

While Germany looks unlikely to return, the additions of Vietnam and the Netherlands, a renewal for Britain, and Italy and Mexico also set for fresh deals, has left F1 owners Liberty Media considering F1's biggest ever schedule.

Adding an extra race needs support from teams, though, and Haas team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that he had been canvassed on whether or not he would approve of a 22-race schedule.

He said that his only concern was whether or not engine manufacturers would be happy completing the campaign without the need for a fourth power unit, which would be costly for his team if needed.

"We have been asked and I gave my opinion," said Steiner. "I am okay with it, logistically to find out.

"One of my things is we need to keep it to three engines because if we are to use a fourth engine it doesn't make sense financially to us. Actually it is negative for us so why would we do that?

"That is down to the engine manufacturers to say yes or no. If they are confident they can do it with three engines then I am fine with it."

F1's engine regulations used to allow the use of an extra power unit if the calendar expanded beyond a certain number of races, but the regulations currently strictly limit drivers to three power units for the entire season irrespective of the number of grands prix.

While Steiner was not against a move to 22 races, Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams is more sceptical about growing the calendar because of the risks of it driving up costs.

"Personally I would like to see fewer races," she said. "If you put too many races on the calendar it is too much for people to consume when there is so much competition in the market against other sporting events and other media.

"The other consideration is personnel. If you increase the number of races on the calendar, the pressure that puts on your team from a performance perspective and what they are capable of doing it with a work/life balance is difficult.

"For smaller teams it is very difficult to think about how we manage a calendar with north of 21 races on it because we have incremental costs of swapping personnel. For example, do we need rather than two race engineers, four race engineers? There are costs of transporting freight around the world too.

"You have to think about how much are those races being sold for? Do they put a huge amount in the pot? I would be opposed to having more races on the calendar."

 

Next article
Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Next article

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Bottas hits trouble

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Bottas hits trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.