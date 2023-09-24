Subscribe
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

Rene Rast led home BMW team-mate Sheldon van der Linde in Sunday’s second DTM contest at the Red Bull Ring, while a puncture cost Mirko Bortolotti the points lead.

Schubert Motorsport locked out the front row in qualifying, with Rast securing a record-breaking 26th pole position ahead of reigning champion van der Linde.

Rast led away at the start and resisted a challenge from van der Linde into turn three, while Manthey Porsche driver Thomas Preining moved up to third and Jack Aitken slipped back four places to seventh in his Emil Frey Ferrari.

Preining’s chief rival Bortolotti ran ninth, but then slowed with a right-rear puncture before the opening lap was completed and headed for the pitlane.

Rast edged clear of van der Linde in the race’s opening third to lead by two seconds. The gap was pegged back to 1.5s during a light rain shower, which was not heavy enough to necessitate a switch to wet-weather tyres.

Preining was the first of the front three to make his mandatory pitstop with 25 minutes of the race remaining, with van der Linde and Rast making their stops over the next two laps.

Rast emerged still in front, and he controlled proceedings until the chequered flag for his first win of 2023 by 1.2s from van der Linde.

Preining came home a further 3.5s second behind in third, while Bortolotti trailed home in 22nd. The result leaves Preining 10 points clear of Bortolotti heading into next month’s deciding round at Hockenheim.

Project 1 BMW driver Marco Wittmann made an early move on Clemens Schmid for fourth, a position he would maintain until the finish.

Grasser Racing’s Schmid eventually came home in sixth behind Manthey driver Dennis Olsen, who climbed from 10th on the grid to fifth.

Ayhancan Guven finished seventh for Team75 Motorsport, while Aitken took the chequered flag in eighth ahead of team-mate Thierry Vermeulen.

Arjun Maini was the highest-placed Mercedes-AMG driver in 10th, while Lucas Auer prevailed in a battle with Maro Engel for 11th.

Abt Audi’s Ricardo Feller lost crucial ground in the title fight, scoring a solitary point in 15th. His team-mate Kelvin van der Linde, winner of Saturday’s contest, spun down the order following contact at the first corner and eventually retired.

Luca Stolz was another not to see the chequered flag after pulling into the pitlane, bringing an end to the Mercedes driver’s title hopes.

DTM Red Bull Ring - Race 2 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Germany R. Rast Schubert Motorsport 33 BMW M4 GT3 41       25
2 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport 1 BMW M4 GT3 41 1.263     20
3 Austria T. Preining Manthey EMA 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 3.460     16
4 Germany M. Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 41 2.593     13
5 Norway D. Olsen Manthey EMA 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 4.591     11
6 Austria C. Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 41 1.309     10
7 Turkey A. Güven KÜS Team Bernhard 24 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 3.076     9
8 United Kingdom J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 41 1.969     8
9
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
 69 Ferrari 296 GT3 41 2.105     7
10 India A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 36 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 41 2.152     6
11 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 41 6.041     5
12 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 41 1.007     4
13
F. Perera SSR Performance
94 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 41 0.594     3
14 Germany M. Dienst Toksport WRT 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 3.603     2
15 Switzerland R. Feller Abt Sportsline 7 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 41 5.310     1
16 Germany L. Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard 75 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 1.761      
17 Switzerland P. Niederhauser Tresor Orange1 83 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 41 0.793      
18 Germany D. Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 27 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 41 1.318      
19
T. Heinemann Toksport WRT
 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 0.799      
20 Italy A. Caldarelli GRT Grasser Racing Team 19 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 41 0.801      
21
J. Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 41 4.865      
22 Italy M. Bortolotti SSR Performance 92 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 41 12.655      
23 Italy A. Deledda SSR Performance 6 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 41 7.905      
24 Germany L. Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler 8 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 40 1 lap      
25 South Africa K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline 3 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 29 11 laps      
26 Germany L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 27 2 laps      
27
S. Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
 56 BMW M4 GT3 23 4 laps      
28 Italy M. Drudi Tresor Orange1 40 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 17 6 laps      
View full results  
Subscribe