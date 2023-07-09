Subscribe
Previous / DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying
DTM / Norisring Race report

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

Porsche's Thomas Preining made an aggressive pass on BMW rival Rene Rast to win Sunday's DTM race at the Norisring and reclaim the lead in the drivers' standings.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

Preining slipped from second to fourth with a sluggish start but was able to fight his way back after the mid-race pitstop, overtaking polesitter Rast with 20 minutes to go to claim his first victory of the 2023 season.

Reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde rounded out the podium spots behind team-mate Rast, with 20kg of success ballast on his car preventing him from repeating his Saturday win.

The start of the race was delayed when several environment protestors caused a nuisance, with local police having to intervene to ensure the track was safe for racing.

When the action finally got underway, Rast led the field from pole position in his Schubert BMW, with van der Linde and Bernhard Porsche's Ayhancan Guven demoting front-row starter Preining to fourth.

Rast slowly but steadily began extending his lead at the front of the pack, building a 1.5s buffer within the first 15 minutes of the race.

When the pit window opened at the 20-minute mark, Preining was one of the first drivers to get his mandatory stop out of the way, an inspired call that laid the foundation for his victory.

With his tyres up to temperature, Preining was able to close the gap to van der Linde when the BMW driver completed his own pitstop a few laps later. Guven, who was previously running third ahead of Preining, had suffered a slow pitstop and had already dropped out of the battle for the podium by this point.

After several failed attempts, Preining finally found a way past the South African into Turn 1, sending his Porsche up the inside to snatch second position.

With the reigning champion out of the way, Preining set his sights on Rast, who was in a comfortable lead after completing his own pitstop. 

But it took little time for the 24-year-old to close the gap to Rast, Preining getting on the tail of the three-time champion with 23 minutes of racing still left in the race.

After spending a few laps on the back of the BMW, Preining finally threw his car up the inside of Rast into Turn 1, riding over the kerbs and muscling his way past the German in order to take the lead of the race.

Rast complained about Preining's aggressive move over team radio but he had no opportunity to mount a counterattack, with the Porsche ace quickly extending his lead up to two seconds.

Although Rast managed to cut down the gap by half a second, Preining was never under threat and he eventually took the chequered flag with an extended margin of 2.181s to score his third career win.

Van der Linde finished half a second down on Rast in third, adding some crucial points to his championship tally after an up-and-down campaign until this weekend's Norisring event.

The best of the rest spot went to factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti, who had a relatively uneventful race en route to fourth in his SSR Performance-run Huracan.

Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde passed the second Manthey EMA car of Dennis Olsen after his pitstop to finish fifth, while Laurin Henrich was seventh in the best of the Bernhard Porsches.

Henrich's team-mate Guven, who looked set for a podium in the first stint, was hit with a long-lap penalty for spinning his tyres while his car was still jacked-up, slipping to eighth place.

Landgraf Mercedes driver Maro Engel the Mercedes contingent in ninth, ahead of factory stablemates Luca Stolz (HRT) and Lucas Auer (Winward).

Franck Perera slipped from 10th on the grid to 12th in his SSR Performance Lamborghini, as Project 1 BMW's Marco Wittmann, Abt Audi's Ricardo Feller - the last driver to make a pitstop - and HRT Mercedes driver Arjun Maini completed the points scorers.

Race results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine  Gap
1 91  Thomas Preining Porsche  
2 33  René Rast BMW 2.181
3 S.van der Linde BMW 2.612
4 92  Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 3.453
5 K.van der Linde Audi 3.852
6 90  Dennis Olsen Porsche 5.063
7 75  Laurin Heinrich Porsche 5.635
8 24  Ayhancan Guven Porsche 8.046
9 48  Maro Engel Mercedes 10.389
10 Luca Stolz Mercedes 15.827
11 22  Lucas Auer Mercedes 16.551
12 94  Franck Perera Lamborghini 17.061
13 11  Marco Wittmann BMW 17.829
14 Ricardo Feller Audi 18.471
15 36  Arjun Maini Mercedes 19.748
16 Tim Heinemann Porsche 21.862
17 99  C.Engelhart Porsche 23.049
18 84  Jusuf Owega Mercedes 24.767
19 Luca Engstler Audi 31.642
20 14  Jack Aitken Ferrari 1 lap /30.886
21 69  T.Vermeulen Ferrari 1 lap /40.241
(22) Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Retirement
(20) 19  Mick Wishofer Lamborghini Retirement
(24) 83  P.Niederhauser Audi Retirement
(25) 63  Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Retirement
(7) 40  Mattia Drudi Audi Retirement
(27) 27  David Schumacher Mercedes Retirement
shares
comments

Related video

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Why Preining escaped penalty for "hard" pass on Rast in Norisring DTM

Why Preining escaped penalty for "hard" pass on Rast in Norisring DTM

DTM
Norisring

Why Preining escaped penalty for "hard" pass on Rast in Norisring DTM Why Preining escaped penalty for "hard" pass on Rast in Norisring DTM

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Thomas Preining More from
Thomas Preining
Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort

DTM

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort

Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt

Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt Porsche names factory trio for Bathurst 12 Hour tilt

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

DTM
Red Bull Ring

Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty Why DTM changed its mind on pivotal Porsche penalty

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

F1 Formula 1

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

WEC WEC
Monza

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Peugeot: Monza WEC podium boost "huge" for the team

Peugeot: Monza WEC podium boost "huge" for the team

WEC WEC
Monza

Peugeot: Monza WEC podium boost "huge" for the team Peugeot: Monza WEC podium boost "huge" for the team

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe