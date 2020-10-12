Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

shares
comments
Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
By:

Yamaha has signed World Supersport champion Andrea Locatelli to partner Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2021 World Superbike season.

After Alex Lowes’ move to Kawasaki at the end of 2019, it was announced in July that another long-time Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark would depart the Japanese manufacturer to join BMW next season.

Yamaha has now revealed that the Dutchman’s seat seat will be filled by Locatelli, who wrapped up the 2020 WSS title in Barcelona last month after a run of nine victories at the start of the season.

Razgatlioglu has been retained by Yamaha after a successful maiden season with the outfit that has seen him score one victory at the Phillip Island opener and follow that up with five further podium finishes.

Yamaha has also announced that American rookie Garrett Gerloff will remain with the satellite GRT team and will be joined by one-time MotoGP wildcard Kohta Nozane.

Gerloff has been one of the top independent riders in the 2020 season alongside Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Go Eleven Ducati) and Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha), and currently sits 11th overall in the championship following a maiden podium finish in Barcelona.

Nozane starred in the 2017 Motegi MotoGP round, where he deputised for an unwell Jonas Folger at Tech 3 Yamaha, prompting Valentino Rossi to say he could have a very successful career in grand prix racing.

Nozane has since been racing in the All-Japan Superbike Championship and currently sits at the top of the riders’ standings having won every race so far this year. The 25-year-old has also gathered further international experience in the FIM Endurance World Championship with one of Yamaha's teams.

“Yamaha Motor Europe is very excited to introduce this young and exciting rider line-up for the 2021 WorldSBK season,” said Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Europe Road Racing manager.

“Obviously, this year we bid farewell to Michael van der Mark, who has made a significant contribution to Yamaha's WorldSBK program since joining us in 2017 and whom we wish all the best for the future. 

“Replacing him we have a promising young talent in Andrea Locatelli, who was already a part of the Yamaha family. What he’s achieved in WorldSSP this year is incredible and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can achieve alongside Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in the Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team next year. 

“For Garrett Gerloff it was important to offer some stability after a debut WorldSBK season disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic, which is why he will remain with the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team for 2021. 

“We’re also delighted to welcome Kohta Nozane, who’s been the standout rider in the All Japan Road Race JSB1000 Championship this year, to the WorldSBK paddock. 

“It’s important for both the series and for Yamaha to have a fast Japanese rider racing on the world stage and it means we’ll have the exciting prospect of having four riders representing three different continents on the 2021 WorldSBK grid.”

Baz had previously revealed talks about a step up to the works Yamaha team, but his absence from the announcement strongly hints he'll stay at Ten Kate in 2021.

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role

Previous article

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Garrett Gerloff , Andrea Locatelli , Toprak Razgatlioglu , Kohta Nozane
Teams Yamaha Pata
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Latest news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role

Redding wanted to "prove a point" with Magny-Cours win
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding wanted to "prove a point" with Magny-Cours win

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Tattoo bet fuelled by "a few beers"

1h
2
Formula 1

Norris failure at Eifel GP a repeat of Spa issue

40m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton wants memory of matching Schumacher to "stick"

1h
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Latest news

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up
WSBK

Yamaha announces 2021 World Superbike line-up

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role
WSBK

Davies wants Ducati to recognise bike development role

Redding wanted to "prove a point" with Magny-Cours win
WSBK

Redding wanted to "prove a point" with Magny-Cours win

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs
WSBK

Sykes slams "reckless" Gerloff for eliminating both BMWs

Puccetti Kawasaki replaces Fores with Mahias for 2021
WSBK

Puccetti Kawasaki replaces Fores with Mahias for 2021

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.