The 2013 WSBK champion has been weighing up his options ever since losing his works BMW ride to Scott Redding at the end of last season.

Speaking after his final races for BMW, the 36-year-old had identified a return to BSB or a switch to MotoAmerica as his main options for 2022.

It subsequently emerged that satellite Kawasaki outfit Pedercini had also held talks with Sykes as it sought to firm up its 2022 plans.

However, those discussions are believed to have concluded without an agreement amid sponsor trouble, while the MotoAmerica vacancy with the HSBK Warhorse Ducati team has now gone to ex-MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci.

That leaves a move to BSB as the only remaining realistic option for Sykes, who is now set to reunite with Paul Bird Motorsport for his first campaign in the domestic series since 2008.

Sykes last rode for PBM back in 2010-11, when the British outfit ran the factory Kawasaki effort prior to the contract being handed to Provec Racing in 2012.

Sykes aboard a PBM-run Kawasaki at Silverstone in 2010

Motorsport.com understands that Sykes is poised to be announced imminently as Josh Brookes’ new teammate for the upcoming season aboard PBM’s pair of Ducati V4 R Panigales.

It follows the news that Christian Iddon, Brookes’ 2021 stablemate, has moved on to the Hawk Suzuki team – where he joins 2015 Moto3 champion Danny Kent.

What next for Haslam?

With Sykes’ future now all but settled, attention will turn to another veteran British rider left on the sidelines following the 2021 WSBK season in the form of Leon Haslam.

Like Sykes, Haslam has said he has no desire to go into retirement despite losing his factory Honda ride, citing BSB, MotoAmerica and even the FIM Endurance World Championship as potential destinations for 2022 last year.

Haslam could yet find solace in WSBK with Pedercini, but the 38-year-old was quoted by German publication Speedweek last month as saying he still has options on the table to ride in BSB.