Petrucci reunites with Ducati for 2022 MotoAmerica switch

As has been widely expected in the build-up to the new season, Petrucci will replace World Superbike-bound Loris Baz aboard Warhorse HSBK’s team sole Ducati Panigale V4 R in the 11-round championship.

The Italian rider previously enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Ducati in MotoGP between 2015-20, initially with Pramac before being promoted to the factory squad in 2019. During that time, Petrucci scored two race wins, including a maiden triumph on his home turf at Mugello, while securing a best finish of sixth in the championship.

His switch to KTM lasted only a single season as he struggled to get to grips with the Tech 3-run RC16, although he did impress the Austrian manufacturer by clinching a stage win on his Dakar Rally debut last month.

To give himself the best chance of success in MotoAmerica, Petrucci will relocate close to Warhorse HSBK’s base in Pennsylvania prior to the season opener at Daytona on March 10-12.

He is also expected to test the Panigale V4 R at Portimao next week alongside Ducati’s factory WSBK riders Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

“I’m so happy that I am coming back to race with Ducati, and I would like to give a special thank you to all the Ducati people who made this project possible,” said Petrucci.

“I spoke about this project with Eraldo Ferracci (Advisor, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) at Circuit of The Americas last year and all the management starting with Claudio Domenicali, Gigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti and Davide Tardozzi, and they were really happy to have me on board again.

"I want to continue to have fun and to keep riding my bike, so I have chosen this project to make a new experience on the human side. I will live in America, this is something new and exciting for me, so I am very curious and eager to start.”

Warhorse HSBK was Ducati’s top team in MotoAmerica last year, powering Baz to fourth in the riders’ championship behind Yamaha duo Jake Gagne and Mathew Scholtz, and Suzuki’s Cameron Petersen.

Baz has returned to WSBK this year with BMW satellite outfit Bonovo, allowing Petrucci to make the switch to MotoAmerica.

“It has long been our goal to return to the highest level of national road racing in the U.S. in the most competitive way,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO, Ducati North America.

“Between an incredibly talented rider, the seasoned team at Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York and the support of our colleagues at Ducati Corse we are confident that we will deliver an exciting season for our Ducati fans and the sport motorcycling community alike.”