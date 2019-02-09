Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Ducati V4 still "too immature" to win

shares
comments
Bautista: Ducati V4 still
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli
12m ago

Ducati's brand-new Panigale V4 R bike is too "immature" to win from the get-go in World Superbike this year, Alvaro Bautista believes.

Bautista, who makes the switch to WSBK in 2019 after spending nine seasons in MotoGP, will make his debut in the production-based series later this month when the new season kicks off at Phillip Island.

The Spanish rider concluded the most recent pre-season test at Portimao with the third-fastest time, albeit more than a second adrift of Kawasaki's four-time champion Jonathan Rea, while teammate Chaz Davies was 11th of the 14 riders present.

"The bike has a very good potential, but for now it's too immature," said Bautista, who has replaced Marco Melandri alongside Davies at the Ducati WSBK squad this season.

"We must find out how it adapts to the Phillip Island track and we will see. I don't know what to say regarding the possibility of winning as early as Phillip Island.

"I'm happy to start the championship at Phillip Island, because it's better to start on a track that I know compared to one I've never seen, for example Portimao where the last test was held.

"Also at Phillip Island I've a good record and last year I went very well with a factory Ducati bike in MotoGP. At least that's something in my favour."

Read Also:

Davies dismissed suggestions Ducati was trying to "hide" its pace in pre-season testing, and the Welshman said his expectations were high for the Phillip Island curtain-raiser.

"We’re working on a new bike," said Davies. "You can make of it what you want, but we’re doing our own thing.

"The most important thing is understanding the bike in winter testing so we have a better idea when we enter the season of the changes we make. Every bike reacts differently, so we need to know how the bike works. 

"We don’t want to go to Phillip Island thinking a top five would be a good result. We are obviously here with bigger ambitions with that. It’s not guaranteed but I think we will be competitive.

"We need to have a good test and like I said before, more information, more understanding. It won’t be easy because it’s not many days of testing before we start racing, but the long-term goals are big."

Asked whether he was concerned by Rea's pace in testing, Davies replied: "No, I don’t care at the moment!"

Bautista added he would try and gain better understanding of what makes the Rea-Kawasaki combination so formidable during testing at Phillip Island ahead of the opening race.

"Unfortunately I could not understand much about Rea and the Kawasaki [in Portimao] because I only encountered him on track a couple of times and on both occasions he closed the gas," said the Spaniard.

"That was probably to avoid any chance of me learning something about his riding style or how the 2019 Kawasaki works. But I hope to have the chance in Australia to be able to study [him] better."

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati SBK Team

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Next article
Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season

Previous article

Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation

2h ago
Lorenzo names four 2019 MotoGP title favourites Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo names four 2019 MotoGP title favourites

Ocon to Article
Formula 1

Ocon to "transform" for 2020 under new F1 weight rules

News in depth
Bautista: Ducati V4 still
World Superbike

Bautista: Ducati V4 still "too immature" to win

Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season
World Superbike

Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season

Melandri: Yamaha not
World Superbike

Melandri: Yamaha not "responding" to my riding style

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.