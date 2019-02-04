Sign in
World Superbike / Breaking news

Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season

Ducati launches new bike for 2019 WSBK season
By:
29m ago

Ducati has revealed its new bike for the 2019 World Superbike season, the Panigale V4 R.

After using its V2 Panigale R bike between 2013 and 2018, Ducati switches to the newly-developed V4 machinery for 2019.

Chaz Davies continues with the Italian team having finished as the runner-up in the points behind four-time world champion Jonathan Rea for the third time in four years in 2018.

"A lot to learn, like with every new bike. The base that we've got to work with is fantastic, really looking forward to the race season starting," said Davies during the launch.

"Very difficult to compare [with the previous Ducati], they are completely different. This bike feels more designed to be on the track, but at the same time, it is very rideable, friendly, confidence-inspiring."

Davies will be joined by a new teammate in Alvaro Bautista, as Marco Melandri switches over to the GRT Yamaha outfit.

Bautista joins WSBK after 17 seasons in the grand prix paddock, and nine in MotoGP.

Apart from the factory Ducati duo, two more riders will contest the 2019 season on Panigale V4 Rs, Michael Ruben Rinaldi with Barni Racing and Eugene Laverty with Team GoEleven.

Ducati had a relatively low-key start to the season in the Jerez and Portimao tests. While Bautista was fourth and third, his deficits to the benchmark time were 0.460s and 1.079s respectively.

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Marco Melandri , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz

