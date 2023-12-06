WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

It is understood that the new points structure will see extra points awarded on Sundays at WRC events in a bid to add an extra dimension to the action of the final day of rallies.

This change has been ratified by the FIA at the latest meeting of the World Motor Sport Council which followed Tuesday’s announcement of a new working group to address the future direction of rallying.

The exact structure of the new points system will be communicated by the FIA at a later date.

Under current regulations a maximum of 30 points can be scored by a driver at a WRC round should a competitor win the rally and set the fastest time on the Power Stage.

“The principles of a new format for the attribution of championship points for Manufacturers, Drivers and Co-Drivers have been approved with the aim to enhance excitement and competitiveness, especially on Sunday,” read a statement from the FIA.

“The details and balance of the points per day will be confirmed by the WMSC Task Force at a later stage.”

Photo by: Toyota Racing Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Addressing the Sunday format of WRC rallies has emerged as a key target for both the FIA and the WRC promoter.

In recent seasons drivers have cruised through Sunday stages preserving tyres for the rally-ending Power Stage that offers bonus points for the top-five fastest times, with the stage winner earning a maximum five points.

The introduction of the new points structure comes at the end of a season where the WRC has come under fire from drivers, teams and fans for a perceived lack of appeal and direction.

WRC drivers have been particularly vocal regarding the need for change which has resulted in a raft of proposals to improve the championship being collated.

It has also seen Elfyn Evans’ co-driver Scott Martin join the WRC Commission to provide drivers a voice regarding any future changes for the discipline.

The FIA has also decided that a maximum of three new hybrid units per season will be allowed in 2025 and 2026 for Rally1 cars entered to score points in the Manufacturers’ Championship, instead of nine.

To improve the promotion of the championship, Rally1 crews will complete a minimum of two passages of the shakedown, while the third pass will be available for a media or VIP passenger ride determined by WRC promoter to offer greater exposure opportunities to the championship.

Based on feedback from competitors, Rally2 crews will now be allowed to use route note cars and a different start order on Friday will be implemented to avoid discrepancies with Rally1 drivers.

In addition to the event format tweak, the FIA also announced that Korean tyre firm Hankook will take over as the WRC’s control tyre supplier from 2025, after successfully winning a tender put out in July this year. Hankook will succeed Pirelli as the WRC’s tyre supplier.