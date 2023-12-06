FIA reveals Hankook as new WRC tyre supplier from 2025

The FIA has selected the Korean tyre firm as the successful candidate after launching a tender process in July this year for a period covering 2025-2027.

Hankook will take over the supply of WRC tyres from Pirelli, which won the previous tender that expires at the end of next season, its last of a four-year contract. The Italian company elected against submitting a bid to continue its involvement in the WRC.

"The WMSC has approved the recommendation of the WRC Commission to appoint Hankook as the official tyre partner and supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship for a three-year deal starting in 2025," read a statement from the FIA.

"This decision follows a detailed tendering process launched by the FIA in July based on criteria such as the supplier’s capabilities, sustainability, technical quality, cost per tyre and marketing. Hankook will replace Pirelli whose WRC single supplier deal will conclude at the end of the 2024 campaign."

Motorsport.com understands Hankook saw off competition from Michelin, which previously held the rights to supply rubber to the WRC from 2011-2020 as official supplier. They were joined by DMACK before the firm exited the championship at the end of 2017.

This will be Hankook’s first venture into the WRC. The tender will coincide with the first year of WRC’s expected new Rally1 regulation that are likely to be introduced from 2027.

Hankook does have experience in rallying having developed rally tyres since the 2000s. This year the brand was named as the official tyre supplier to the Junior European Rally Championship.

As per the FIA tender, applicants must produce a minimum of two specifications of gravel and tarmac tyres, a snow [studded] tyre and a tarmac winter tyre - one with studs (where permitted) and one without studs. These two variants can be different types/compounds.