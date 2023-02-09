WRC Sweden: Rovanpera edges Tanak to claim opening stage
Reigning world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera kicked off Rally Sweden in style by taking the opening stage of the World Rally Championship’s snow event on Thursday night.
The Toyota driver, starting first on the road, blitzed the 5.16km Umea Sprint super special stage held in front of a sizeable crowd, to grab an early rally lead.
Despite some sections being incredibly slippery and traction at a premium, Rovanpera was the driver to beat as he completed the test 1.6s faster than his nearest rival M-Sport’s Ott Tanak.
"In some sections it's quite slippery with the loose snow but otherwise it was quite good. I just didn't feel like I was driving so good," said Rovanpera.
Tanak was among a group of drivers to endure run-ins with the solid snowbanks, but the Estonian escaped a brush with the snow at a long left hander with minor damage to the rear of his Ford Puma.
Toyota’s Elfyn Evans was third fastest, 3.1s in arrears, but the Welshman wasn’t overly happy with his effort as he also suffered some damage to the rear bumper of his GR Yaris after finding a snowbank.
"I think the snowbanks are just so hard, as soon as you touch them it damages the bodywork straight away. Not a great run," said Evans.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi emerged as the top Hyundai but the Finn was lucky to reach the finish after a scrappy run. Lappi locked the wheels of his i20 N and went straight on at a right hander, but somehow bounced off the snowbank, losing only 3.9s to Rovanpera.
“It's quite tricky with the braking. I couldn't restart the car under braking and we went straight towards the bank,” said Lappi. “That's how it is on the ice when you lock the wheels. It was good fun though.”
Teammate Thierry Neuville, still feeling the effects of flu that caused him to sit out a pre-event test day, came home in fifth, 5.0s adrift.
Competing in his first rally as a factory Toyota driver, Takamoto Katsuta netted sixth ahead of Hyundai’s Craig Breen on his return to the WRC with Hyundai. M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet completed the top eight.
In WRC2, Jari Huttunen edged Ole Christian Veiby by 0.9s, with Oliver Solberg third, a tenth further back.
Rally Sweden continues on Friday as crews tackle seven special stages.
WRC Rally Sweden - Top 10 classification after SS1
|Pos
|Nº
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Delay
|1
|69
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota
|3'23.3
|2
|8
|Ott Tänak
|Ford
|3'24.9
|1.6
|3
|33
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota
|3'26.4
|3.1
|4
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai
|3'27.2
|3.9
|5
|11
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|3'28.3
|5.0
|6
|18
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota
|3'28.9
|5.6
|7
|42
|Craig Breen
|Hyundai
|3'30.0
|6.7
|8
|7
|P-L.Loubet
|Ford
|3'34.1
|10.8
|9
|24
|Jari Huttunen
|Skoda
|3'34.7
|11.4
|10
|21
|Ole-C.Veiby
|Volkswagen
|3'35.6
|12.3
Related video
Neuville relying on WRC teammates for Sweden set-up after illness
WRC Sweden: Tanak surges into slender lead from returning Breen
Latest news
Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing
Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing Kyle Busch to run five NASCAR Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing
Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium”
Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium” Ilott on Juncos Hollinger: “We should be able to get a podium”
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5
WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5 WRC Sweden: Katsuta retires after roll on Stage 5
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Delecour on starting a new chapter Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
The stillborn Toyota WRC car The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.