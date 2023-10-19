WRC reveals 13-round 2024 calendar
The World Rally Championship has revealed its 13-round 2024 calendar which will include a return to Poland and a first-ever visit to Latvia.
The schedule, ratified in Thursday’s FIA World Motor Sport Council, will feature eight gravel rallies, four asphalt events and the traditional snow round in Sweden.
The calendar has undergone a shake-up with Mexico dropping off the schedule in favour of Poland, which confirmed its WRC return for the first time since 2017, earlier this month.
Latvia has stepped up from the European Rally Championship to make its WRC debut in the July slot previously held by Estonia. Rally Estonia has been unable to secure funding to remain on the WRC calendar.
As previously reported, the WRC had initially hoped that Saudi Arabia and the USA could host rounds next year, but both events have been shelved for 2025, alongside a possible return to Argentina.
The 2024 championship will once again begin with the traditional curtain raiser in Monte Carlo (25-28 January), although next year’s event will return to Gap as its central hub, instead of the Monte Carlo harbour.
Sweden will follow in February ahead of a trip to Africa for Safari Rally Kenya, which has moved to March from its traditional June slot that has now been taken by Poland.
The championship will then host a series of seven consecutive rounds in Europe namely; Croatia, Portugal, Italy (Sardinia), Poland, Latvia, Finland and Greece.
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Chile will again represent South America in September followed by the Central European Rally (Czech Republic/Austria/Germany) and Japan. The two asphalt rounds will complete the season.
“We're eagerly anticipating another action-packed season in 2024 with a calendar that not only celebrates our esteemed traditions but also propels us into an exciting future," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel.
“Our return to Poland and our debut in Latvia underscore our commitment to delivering a fresh and exciting WRC experience for fans and competitors alike.”
The European Rally Championship schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Autosport understands the schedule will once again comprise eight rounds, which is likely to include a visit to Wales.
It was widely anticipated that the WMSC would reveal an update regarding the WRC’s plan to revamp its event formats for next year.
The WRC has been keen to change its events moving forward having faced criticism from drivers concerned by the WRC's appeal and perceived lack of direction.
Following comments made by Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to Motorsport.com at Rally Portugal, the WRC Promoter invited drivers to a meeting to share their ideas to help improve the category's appeal in June which has resulted in the collation of several ideas.
A selection of the were ideas were discussed during a WRC Commission meeting last month and some of the were passed onto the FIA for approval.
No update was communicated to media following the meeting in Geneva. It is understood that these proposals have been postponed until the next WMSC meeting on 6 December.
It was also anticipated that the FIA would reveal the successful candidate to supply control rubber for the championship from 2025-2027 but it is understood this will be revealed in the coming weeks.
The FIA launched a tyre tender in July with 19 October listed as the date it would reveal the winner. Motorsport.com understands Michelin and Hankook submitted proposals.
World Rally Championship 2024 Calendar
|Round
|Rally
|Dates
|Surface
|1
|Monte Carlo
|25-28 January
|Asphalt/Ice
|2
|Sweden
|15-18 February
|Snow
|3
|Safari Rally Kenya
|28-31 March
|Gravel
|4
|Croatia
|18-21 April
|Asphalt
|5
|Portugal
|9-12 May
|Gravel
|6
|Italy
|30 May-2 June
|Gravel
|7
|Poland
|27-30 June
|Gravel
|8
|Latvia
|18-21 July
|Gravel
|9
|Finland
|1-4 August
|Gravel
|10
|Greece
|5-8 September
|Gravel
|11
|Chile
|26-29 September
|Gravel
|12
|Central Europe Rally
|31 October-3 November
|Asphalt
|13
|Japan
|21-24 November
|Asphalt
