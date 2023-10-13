Subscribe
Previous / Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC
WRC / Rally Chile News

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Pierre-Louis Loubet will no longer compete alongside experienced World Rally Championship co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul.

Tom Howard
By:
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

The M-Sport driver announced on social media that the pair will split ahead of the Central European Rally, which hosts the penultimate round of the WRC season later this month (26-29 October).

Gilsoul joined Loubet for the 2023 season after the former’s previous co-driver Vincent Landais joined eight-time world champion Sebastian Ogier to call the notes for the Frenchman’s partial season with Toyota.

Gilsoul had previously navigated for five-time WRC title runner-up Thierry Neuville before that long-time partnership ended following the 2020 season.    

Loubet’s announcement arrives following a high-speed accident at Rally Chile while running in fourth, where the Frenchman had hinted at a misunderstanding with Gilsoul.

Loubet neglected to mention who will be partnering him for the upcoming asphalt Central European Rally, although Motorsport.com understands Benjamin Veillas will occupy the passenger seat for the Central European Rally. 

Veillas navigated for Ogier in five WRC rounds last year including a win in Spain.    

“We parted ways sooner than expected, despite our shared determination to make a success of our collaboration,” Loubet posted on social media.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“The experience you have given me in my first full season in the WRC will be invaluable in the years to come.

“I wish you all the best for the future Nicolas Gilsoul.”

Loubet will pilot one of three M-Sport Ford Pumas at the Central European Rally joining Rally Chile winner Ott Tanak and Gregoire Munster, who is set to make a second Rally1 outing after a debut in Chile.

“We did not test the car on Tarmac yet, so it will be difficult to say what we can expect, or how the car will behave,” Munster told WRC.com. “I think we just have to test and see how it goes. 

“I think we are a bit more Tarmac specialists. We have been driving a lot in Germany and we did the Jannerrallye in Austria and Barum Rally in the Czech Republic. I guess we will be more comfortable on Tarmac, but now it’s also the point of how the car behaves.”

shares
comments

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Toyota eyeing 2024 Monte Carlo WRC round for Rally2 car debut

Toyota eyeing 2024 Monte Carlo WRC round for Rally2 car debut

WRC

Toyota eyeing 2024 Monte Carlo WRC round for Rally2 car debut Toyota eyeing 2024 Monte Carlo WRC round for Rally2 car debut

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

WRC

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Latest news

FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident

FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes

Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops

Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops

Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

SGT Super GT
Autopolis

Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe