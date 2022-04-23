Tickets Subscribe
WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera's lead
WRC / Rally Croatia Stage report

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak’s Saturday charge

Kalle Rovanpera will head into Rally Croatia’s final day equipped with a healthy lead after responding to Ott Tanak’s charge on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak's Saturday charge
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver came under pressure from Hyundai's Tanak after losing almost a minute to the 2019 world champion following a front left puncture on Stage 11 earlier this morning.

Tanak managed to close to within 13s of Rovanpera during the afternoon before the rally leader fought back winning the final stage of the day, his seventh fastest time of the event, to extend his overall lead to 19.9s.

Tanak emerged as Rovanpera's nearest rival after his Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville was hit with a one minute penalty overnight for speeding on a road section that dropped the Belgian from second to fourth overall.

M-Sport-Ford's Craig Breen ended the day in the final podium position but only has slender 4.9s advantage over Neuville in fourth. Neuville started the day 28.8s behind Breen but produced a stirring fightback despite battling against an engine issue.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans ended the day in fifth after moving up a position following Oliver Solberg's crash on stage 9, that resulted in his Hyundai catching fire. Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson escaped the incident unharmed.

Takamoto Katsuta was the last of the Rally1 cars, to have completed the full distance thus far, in sixth.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

For the first time this weekend crews faced sunny and dry conditions for the first of the afternoon's stages, a repeat of the test that was cancelled after Solberg's high-speed crash.

Retuning to the action after a collision with a boulder ended his Friday early, Esapekka Lappi notched up his second stage win of the day as the Toyota driver pipped Neuville to the fastest time by 0.7s.

Neuville's time arrived despite his Hyundai suffering from an engine problem that limited him to 40% throttle for the final five kilometres.

Battling a gearbox issue, Tanak took more time out of rally leader Rovanpera, cutting the overall deficit to 13s as the latter elected for a more cautious approach after the earlier puncture.

Lappi struck again on Stage 14 to claim a hat trick of fastest times, this time he had a 2.7s margin over Neuville, who confirmed that his engine was working normally in the stage.

Neuville's pace allowed him to take more time out of the gap to Breen, sitting in third overall, with the gap coming down to 5.9s.

Rovanpera managed to get the better of Tanak which saw his overall lead extend back out to 14.8s.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

The crews were forced to skip Stage 15 as event organisers cancelled the stage for safety reasons due to poor visibility, as thick fog descended around the 15.85km test.

The final stage of the day, held in the late evening sun, was won by Rovanpera by 3.4s from teammate Lappi.

"This is my reply. It was a good stage - full send," said Rovanpera when asked if this was a reply to Tanak's pressure.

Neuville managed to claw another second back over Breen after beating the Irishman to the third fastest time in the stage.

Rally Croatia concludes on Sunday after four more stages.

Results:

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Gap
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1  
2 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 4.600
3 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 14.800
4 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Ford Puma Rally1 1'08.700
5 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2'02.900
6 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston		 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 5'39.700
7 France Yohan Rossel
France Valentin Sarreaud 		Citroën C3 Rally2 7'57.900
8 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 8'37.300
9 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 8'53.900
10 Finland Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 9'22.600
11 Chris Ingram
United Kingdom Craig Drew 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 10'13.600
12 France Eric Camilli
Thibault De la Haye 		Citroën C3 Rally2 10'25.600
13 France Stéphane Lefebvre
Andy Malfoy		 Citroën C3 Rally2 10'42.100
14 Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 12'25.800
15 Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 12'27.900
16 Erik Cais
Petr Tešínský		 Ford Fiesta Rally2 12'42.000
17 Lauri Joona
Finland Mikael Korhonen 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 13'29.000
18 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
Sweden Jonas Andersson 		Ford Puma Rally1 13'52.600
19 Mikko Heikkilä
Samu Vaaleri		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15'18.700
20 Mikolaj Marczyk
Poland Szymon Gospodarczyk 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15'32.200
21 Armin Kremer
Germany Timo Gottschalk 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 15'41.500
22 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani		 Citroën C3 Rally2 15'45.300
23 Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 17'49.100
24 Jean-Baptiste Franceschi
Anthony Gorguilo 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 17'54.600
25 Mexico Benito Guerra
Spain Daniel Cue 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 18'58.300
26 Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 19'14.800
27 Olivier Burri
Anderson Levratti 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 19'42.900
28 France Pierre Ragues
Julien Pesenti		 Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 21'12.900
29 Slovenia Aljosa Novak
Uroš Ocvirk		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 24'10.500
30 Darko Peljhan
Matej Car		 Škoda Fabia R5 26'26.600
31 Róbert Bútor
Róbert Tagai		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 27'02.900
32 Finland Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka 		Ford Fiesta Rally2 29'12.400
33 Alfred Kramer
Jeannette Andersson		 Peugeot 208 Rally4 29'36.100
34 Vlastimil Majercák
Jakub Slovák		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 30'20.200
35 Zoltán László
Tamás Kürti		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 33'37.500
36 Italy Enrico Brazzoli
Italy Manuel Fenoli 		Ford Fiesta Rally3 34'46.900
37 Fabrizio Arengi
Massimiliano Bosi 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 34'53.600
38 Viliam Prodan
Zoran Raštegorac		 Renault Clio Rally4 34'56.100
39 United Kingdom Neil Simpson
Michael Gibson 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 35'16.200
40 Martin Ravenšcak
Marko Stiperski		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 35'22.500
41 Ivica Siladic
Jasna Durak		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 36'32.200
42 Niko Pulic
Aleksandra Kovacic		 Škoda Fabia R5 36'39.600
43 Lazar Milovanovic
Goran Rabasovic		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 37'22.600
44 Krešimir Ravenšcak
Dora Ravenšcak		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 41'33.600
45 Georg Linnamäe
United Kingdom James Morgan 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 41'46.500
46 McRae Kimathi
Mwangi Kioni		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 42'17.100
47 Filippo Marchino
Roberto Briani		 Škoda Fabia R5 43'46.600
48 Netherlands Henk Vossen
Hans van Goor 		Ford Fiesta R5 49'16.200
49 Mexico Ricardo Trivino
Spain Marc Marti 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 51'51.900
50 France Pierre-Louis Loubet
France Vincent Landais 		Ford Puma Rally1 1:05'04.400
51 Jan Pokos
Viljem Ošlaj		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:08'12.700
52 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 1:19'03.600
53 William Creighton
Liam Regan		 Ford Fiesta Rally3 1:26'29.100
54 Carlo Covi
Michela Lorigiola		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:29'56.600
55 Osamu Fukunaga
Misako Saida		 Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 1:32'47.400
56 Željko Maglicic
Ivan Poljak		 Ford Fiesta Rally4 1:39'03.500
57 Cristiana Oprea
Andrei Mitra?ca		 Peugeot 208 R2 2:00'26.500
View full results
Related video

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead
Previous article

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead
WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Latest news

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak’s Saturday charge
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak’s Saturday charge

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements
WRC WRC

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
