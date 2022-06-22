Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event

Listen to this article

While in Formula 1, teams are equipped with fancy motorhomes, the WRC is no different with its top teams Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford operating out of their own brand of impressive temporary structures.

To run a fleet of world rally cars sufficiently, teams need to build effectively a workshop facility at every round of the championship, before thoughts can turn to the actual event. This is required to provide an area for the mechanics and team personnel to service and manage the cars, while also entertaining sponsors and guests.

In the not too distant past WRC teams would have run out of tents and trucks, but today the game has changed with top manufacturers utilising luxurious temporary buildings. This year Hyundai Motorsport has stepped up its service park game with a state-of-the-art all-new structure that travels to European rounds of the championship.

This new two level building requires five days to construct but provides the team a luxurious home from home while it tackles the long and arduous days at WRC events. It is even furnished with luxuries such as an on-site kitchen and bakery marshalled by a team of four chefs.

Hyundai invited Motorsport.com for a behind the scenes look at its brand new travelling facility to find out how the team works during a WRC event.