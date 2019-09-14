Top events
WRC / Rally Turkey / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Ogier closes the gap on Lappi
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 9:20 AM

Sebastien Ogier almost halved the advantage of Citroen WRC teammate Esapekka Lappi in the fight for the lead of Rally Turkey during Saturday morning's stages.

Ogier started the day 17.7s behind Lappi, but managed to close the gap to just 2.2s after the second stage of the loop, Datca, having won the day's opener, Yesilbelde.

But Lappi fought back to win the final stage of the morning, Kizlan, to extend his lead back to 10 seconds ahead of the afternoon stages.

Thierry Neuville had started the day as the nearest challenger to the Citroen pair, but he lost ground when he rolled his Hyundai i20 after hitting a stone 17km into Yesilbelde.

Neuville was able to right his car and continue, but the incident lost him four minutes, dropping him down to eighth place, albeit he still set the second-fastest time on Kizlan.

His Hyundai stablemate Andreas Mikkelsen had a strong morning, moving up to third having won Datca, but is 1m08s behind Lappi, while Teemu Suninen (M-Sport Ford) remains fourth ahead of the second Hyundai of Dani Sordo.

While Ott Tanak dropped out with electrical dramas, his Toyota teammate Jari-Matti Latvala had an encouraging morning, moving ahead of Kris Meeke and into sixth.

Meeke made another mistake, spinning his Yaris on Kizlan, and is seventh, 0.1s behind Latvala.

Behind Neuville, Pontus Tidemund is up to ninth in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta, with Skoda driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz rounds out the top 10.

Standings after SS10 (top 10):

Pos. Driver Car Time/Gap
1 FIN Esapekka Lappi Citroen 2:40:15.6
2 FRA Sebastien Ogier Citroen +10.0
3 NOR Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai +1:08.1
4 FIN Teemu Suninen Ford +1:20.7
5 ESP Dani Sordo Hyundai +2:10.9
6 FIN Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota +2:36.6
7 GBR Kris Meeke Toyota +2:36.7
8 BEL Thierry Neuville Hyundai +4:50.8
9 SWE Pontus Tidemand Ford +5:36.8
10
POL Kajetan Kajetanowicz
 Skoda +10:19.0
About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier , Esapekka Lappi
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author Rob Hansford

