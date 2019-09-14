Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
14 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey

shares
comments
WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 7:49 AM

WRC points leader Ott Tanak will miss the remaining Saturday stages of Rally Turkey after suffering problems with his Toyota Yaris in the morning loop.

Tanak completed SS8 Yesibelde - the first stage of the morning - fifth-fastest despite being the fourth car on the road, and had moved up to seventh in the overall standings after championship rival Thierry Neuville's dramas.

But the Toyota driver was unable to make it to the start of SS9, with his Yaris breaking down with an electrical problem while he was en route to the start of the stage.

It means that Tanak will be unable to complete the remaining stages of the day, ending his hopes of winning the rally for the second time in as many years.

Tanak’s electrical failure will be a huge blow to Toyota's hopes of closing the gap to Hyundai in the fight for the manufacturer’s title, and will give Neuville and Sebastien Ogier a boost in the drivers' championship.

Neuville dropped down to ninth after the opening stage, having rolled his Hyundai i20 onto its side 17km into the Yesibelde stage.

He was able to put his i20 back on to its wheels, but lost over four minutes to his rivals, ending his fight for the lead with Citroen pair Esapekka Lappi and Sebastien Ogier.

Next article
Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Sub-event Day 3
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Rob Hansford

WRC Next session

Rally Turkey

Rally Turkey

12 Sep - 15 Sep
Day 3 Starts in
03 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli completes first 18-inch tyre test

3
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

4
FIA F2

Correa showing 'slight improvement', says family

5
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown

WRC: Rally Germany SS19 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS19

WRC: Rally Germany SS15-18 01:58
WRC

WRC: Rally Germany SS15-18

Latest news

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey
WRC

WRC points leader Tanak forced to retire in Turkey

Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages
WRC

Turkey WRC: Citroen holds 1-2 after Friday stages

Turkey WRC: Lappi grabs the early advantage
WRC

Turkey WRC: Lappi grabs the early advantage

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden
VASC

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden

Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB
WRC

Tidemand to drive third M-Sport Ford in Rally GB

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.