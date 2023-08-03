Toyota reveals plans for new WRC development centre
Toyota intends to construct an all-new development centre for its World Rally Championship programme as part of a new sustainability collaboration with Finnish city Jyvaskyla.
The Japanese brand has based its WRC team in Jyvaskyla since its decision to return to rallying’s top tier in 2016, which has since resulted in three constructors’ crowns (2018, 2021-22) and four drivers’ titles (2019-2022).
Ahead of this weekend’s Rally Finland, held in Jyvaskyla, a letter of intent was signed between the City of Jyvaskyla, the Toyota WRC team and the Toyota Mobility Foundation, the brand’s initiative focused on future transportation methods. The collaboration aims to achieve a carbon neutral, sustainable society through development.
At the centre of this is a plan for Toyota to construct an environmentally friendly centre at a new site away from the team’s factory. The exact details regarding the timeframe for the completion of this project are yet to be defined.
The facility will not only play a central role in developing Toyota’s WRC programmes, but will also be "a new base for developing 'ever better cars' in Europe, utilising the variable surface test roads available in the Jyvaskyla area," according to Toyota.
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
The development centre will also aim to reduce the CO2 emitted by entire Toyota's WRC activities through decarbonising and emissions reduction initiatives.
It plans to offset carbon emissions through "the introduction of wooden buildings with carbon storage benefits, forest protection through bio-diversity enrichment and continuous cover management, and feature private power generation facilities and mobility using hydrogen [power]."
“Jyvaskyla has been home to TGR-WRT for the past eight years and a big part of the success we have achieved," said Yuichiro Haruna, Toyota WRC team chairman.
“In realising our new TGR-WRT Development Centre here in Jyvaskyla, we also want to be a good neighbour to the local community.
“Through the guidance of our Chairman, Akio Toyoda, we began discussion with the City of Jyvaskyla and Toyota Mobility Foundation to explore ideas in support of positive community development. With the signing of this letter of intent today, we start working together to plan, develop and realise these goals.”
Related video
Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
Rovanpera rolls out of WRC Rally Finland lead
Rovanpera rolls out of WRC Rally Finland lead Rovanpera rolls out of WRC Rally Finland lead
Rovanpera wants to “stay clever” in Finland amid WRC title battle
Rovanpera wants to “stay clever” in Finland amid WRC title battle Rovanpera wants to “stay clever” in Finland amid WRC title battle
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Latest news
Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race
Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race
NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change
NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change
Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant
Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant
IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice
IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.