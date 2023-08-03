Subscribe
Toyota reveals plans for new WRC development centre

Toyota intends to construct an all-new development centre for its World Rally Championship programme as part of a new sustainability collaboration with Finnish city Jyvaskyla.

Tom Howard
By:
Toyota WRC development centre rendering

The Japanese brand has based its WRC team in Jyvaskyla since its decision to return to rallying’s top tier in 2016, which has since resulted in three constructors’ crowns (2018, 2021-22) and four drivers’ titles (2019-2022).

Ahead of this weekend’s Rally Finland, held in Jyvaskyla, a letter of intent was signed between the City of Jyvaskyla, the Toyota WRC team and the Toyota Mobility Foundation, the brand’s initiative focused on future transportation methods. The collaboration aims to achieve a carbon neutral, sustainable society through development.

At the centre of this is a plan for Toyota to construct an environmentally friendly centre at a new site away from the team’s factory. The exact details regarding the timeframe for the completion of this project are yet to be defined.

The facility will not only play a central role in developing Toyota’s WRC programmes, but will also be "a new base for developing 'ever better cars' in Europe, utilising the variable surface test roads available in the Jyvaskyla area," according to Toyota.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The development centre will also aim to reduce the CO2 emitted by entire Toyota's WRC activities through decarbonising and emissions reduction initiatives.

It plans to offset carbon emissions through "the introduction of wooden buildings with carbon storage benefits, forest protection through bio-diversity enrichment and continuous cover management, and feature private power generation facilities and mobility using hydrogen [power]."

“Jyvaskyla has been home to TGR-WRT for the past eight years and a big part of the success we have achieved," said Yuichiro Haruna, Toyota WRC team chairman.

“In realising our new TGR-WRT Development Centre here in Jyvaskyla, we also want to be a good neighbour to the local community.

“Through the guidance of our Chairman, Akio Toyoda, we began discussion with the City of Jyvaskyla and Toyota Mobility Foundation to explore ideas in support of positive community development. With the signing of this letter of intent today, we start working together to plan, develop and realise these goals.”

