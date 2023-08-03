Subscribe
Previous / Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win Next / Toyota reveals plans for new WRC development centre
WRC / Rally Finland News

Deadline set for Hyundai WRC four car expansion decision

Hyundai will decide whether to expand to four cars for next year’s World Rally Championship by the end September, a move key in determining the driver silly season.

Tom Howard
By:
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

As previously reported, the South Korean brand’s team principal Cyril Abiteboul is evaluating a move from three to four factory entries for 2024, having fielded three cars in the top tier since 2019.

Internal discussions regarding an expansion are continuing. They centre around budget and the ability to secure a driver line-up to make the most of the extra investment from Hyundai.

Abiteboul says that a decision would need to be made by the end of next month. He stated that Hyundai should “take a risk and do things a bit differently”, but emphasised that running four cars has to “make sense” for the whole team.

“I’m still quite keen on creating something new and fresh for next year,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“I think us as a team and also maybe the sport, I think we need to take a risk and do things a bit differently. We all have the responsibility of bringing something a bit different to the sport.

“It is not just about making up figures with cars participating. We want to make sure it is something that makes sense for everyone.

“I think the changes are reasonable, but I need to make sure that everyone and everything is aligned in that direction.

“Frankly, there are a lot of parts on the car that have long lead time items, so we need to make a decision quickly and I guess the end of September is the latest. One of the parts in the car is also the driver.

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Cyril Abiteboul, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

“If we want four cars, we need to make sure we have four decent drivers that can take advantage of the four cars which is an investment from Hyundai.”

Regarding the team’s 2024 driver line-up, Thierry Neuville has a contract in place for next season and is currently the only WRC Rally1 driver with a deal for 2024.

Abiteboul confirmed in Kenya last month that he intends to hold contract extension talks with the squad’s other full-time driver Esapekka Lappi, who has impressed since joining from Toyota this year.

It is understood that Teemu Suninen, who has been promoted to the team’s third i20 N Rally1 for Estonia and this weekend’s round in Finland, is among the favourites to secure a more extensive Rally1 programme for next year.

Veteran Dani Sordo’s future is yet to be resolved although it appears the Spaniard, who is sharing the third car, could contest selected rounds next year or move into a non-driving role within the team.

Hyundai also has reigning WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm on its books as part of the brand’s newly re-launched driver development programme.

As it stands, Toyota's reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and its eight-time world champion Sebastian Ogier are technically without contracts for 2024, along with former Hyundai pilot and now M-Sport star Ott Tanak.

Asked how much he would like to sign Rovanpera, Abiteboul added: “I learn also to detect where the future of someone lies.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“You feel that Kalle is in the right place at this moment in time and you have to think about what you have to offer, and it is not very clear what we can offer to Kalle that he doesn’t have right now.

“He is probably one of the fastest drivers out there. It would be stupid not to try and understand what we could offer to him.

“But don’t speculate that we are signing Kalle. There is 2024 and there will also be the long term future and that is what I am doing with every single driver that is racing in Rally1 and Rally2.

“I’m trying to understand what is it we could give in the future.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

Toyota reveals plans for new WRC development centre
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash

Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash

WRC
Rally Finland

Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash Rovanpera surprised by “stupid” WRC Rally Finland crash

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Lappi explains "really scary” WRC Rally Finland exit

Lappi explains "really scary” WRC Rally Finland exit

WRC
Rally Finland

Lappi explains "really scary” WRC Rally Finland exit Lappi explains "really scary” WRC Rally Finland exit

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

WRC
Rally Estonia

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level" Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

ARCA ARCA

Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race Jesse Love Jr. picks up sixth win in wild Michigan ARCA race

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change NISMO Nissan gets stop-and-go penalty for chassis change

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

TCRA TCR Australia

Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant Supercars sub for wedding-bound Oliphant

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice IMSA Road America: Cadillacs dominate practice

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe