WRC

Toyota encouraged for future after Pajari’s WRC Chile drive

The Japanese brand is keen to see more of Pajari at WRC’s top level next year

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Sami Pajari remains part of Toyota's discussions regarding its 2025 World Rally Championship driver plans after the Finn impressed management at Rally Chile.

Pajari was handed a surprise second career Rally1 outing with the Japanese brand at last weekend's gravel round in South America in place of regular driver Takamoto Katsuta, who will rejoin the team at this month's Central European Rally.

Competing in challenging weather conditions on a rally new to Pajari, the Finn enjoyed a trouble-free drive, running as high as fourth on Friday before eventually finishing the 16-stage rally in sixth overall.

The result followed his run to an impressive fourth on his Rally1 debut with Toyota in Finland in August.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala declared Pajari's display as the "perfect result" given the circumstances he faced.

Latvala told Motorsport.com after Finland that the 22-year-old was among the team's drive options for 2025 as Toyota continues to forge its driver line-up for next year.

Speaking after the Acropolis Rally, Latvala stated that Toyota needs at least three full-time drivers to lead its attack next year.

It is anticipated that Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans will lead the team on a full-time basis. Part-time driver Sebastien Ogier has hinted that he is open to a reduced partial campaign next year, while the team has shown continued support to Katsuta, who has been part of the squad since 2020.

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"He [Sami] did an absolutely perfect result he did what we wanted him to do," said Latvala.

"We couldn't ask for more. We wanted him to have a consistent run and we can see that there is speed and he said himself that he could do more but I told him that we just wanted him to get more kilometres and get more comfortable in the car.

"There are going to be more steps to climb in the future. What we have seen I would be very encouraged to see him driving more events next year.

"There are some discussions but no decisions."

Reflecting on his drive in Chile, Pajari felt there was plenty learned from his outing for the future.

"I was not expecting to be here but it was really nice opportunity so I'm super grateful to the team for once again making this possible," said Pajari.

"I think there was still a lot of positives from this rally like I was really clean and there was some really tricky conditions out there.

'I had some really good stage times and on Friday the pace was really nice but on the other two days it was about learning and surviving."

Pajari is set for another Rally1 outing with Toyota at the Central European Rally which was announced in conjunction with the news that he would drive in Chile.

Tanak: Neuville is "not safe yet" in WRC title fight
WRC rising star has "zero idea" over future after Rally1 outings

