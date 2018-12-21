Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

Tidemand gets two WRC rounds with M-Sport

shares
comments
Tidemand gets two WRC rounds with M-Sport
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Dec 21, 2018, 1:25 PM

Former WRC2 champion Pontus Tidemand will contest the first two rounds of the 2019 WRC season with M-Sport, it has been announced.

Tidemand, who won the WRC2 title with Skoda in 2017 and was second this year, will tackle next month's Monte Carlo Rally and then his home event in Sweden at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta WRC.

The 28-year-old decided to leave the Skoda stable despite the offer to continue in 2019.

Monte Carlo will mark his first top-class WRC outing since he contested Rally Sweden in 2014, finishing eighth in his privately-run Ford.

“I want nothing but to reach my dream to one day become world champion and that means I have to step away from the safe path and do everything in my power to move forward,” said Tidemand.

“We have found a great solution and I’m so grateful that Malcolm [Wilson, team boss] offers me this opportunity.

"In Monte-Carlo, the focus will be on the experience, to get a feel for the car and get to know the team before Rally Sweden, where I really want to be as well prepared as possible and be able to fight for real."

M-Sport's plans for the 2019 WRC season remain unclear, but the under-contract Teemu Suninen could stay on for a full season after contesting the majority of the 2018 campaign with the team.

Suninen tested for the team in preparation for Monte Carlo earlier this month.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

 

Next article
Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test

Previous article

Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test

Next article

M-Sport commits to 2019 WRC programme

M-Sport commits to 2019 WRC programme
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Pontus Tidemand
Teams M-Sport
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
WRC launch at ASI 19 17:09
WRC

WRC launch at ASI 19

Jan 12, 2019
1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz 00:34
WRC

1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz

Jan 10, 2019

News in depth
M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier
WRC

M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win
WRC

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season
WRC

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.