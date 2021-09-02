Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble
WRC / Rally Greece News

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

By:

Teemu Suninen will make a return to rallying having secured a WRC2 drive at Rally Finland just days after announcing his split with M-Sport Ford.

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

The Finn announced his shock departure from M-Sport last Friday leaving the British squad with immediate effect despite being rostered to pilot the team’s WRC2 entry at the Acropolis Rally later this month.

Suninen was also set to jump back behind the wheel of a M-Sport WRC Ford Fiesta at Rally Finland in October. In a statement confirming his sudden WRC exit he mentioned that “it's time to go on to new challenges.”

However, the 27-year-old has now confirmed he will indeed compete at Rally Finland, held across 1-3 October, driving a WRC2 Volkswagen Polo GTi.

“Happy to tell you that we’ll compete at the Rally Finland 2021. We’ll drive with the Volkswagen Polo GTI in the WRC2,” Suninen revealed on social media.

"It always feels special to drive at my home rally. Can’t wait to get behind the wheel especially when it’s the 70th edition of the rally.

“Quick Finnish gravel roads, here we come again – thumbs up.”

Suninen’s rally future beyond this outing remains unclear following the decision to leave M-Sport after five years with the operation.

 

News of Suninen’s WRC2 drive arrives on the same day countryman Esapekka Lappi confirmed his return to the WRC’s top tier after landing a drive in a privateer Toyota Yaris run by the factory team at Rally Finland.

The 30-year-old has been heavily tipped to rejoin the factory Toyota squad next year to share the Japanese marque’s third car alongside seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who is set to contest only a partial campaign next year.

PLUS: Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Lappi, who drove for Toyota in 2017 and 2018, has since confirmed that the drive is an opportunity to prove to the team he is worthy of the 2022 drive.

“I hope this will help, but that’s why I need to be smart. I want that it will help me and not to destroy these negotiations, so that’s why I don’t want to push myself too much. I don’t want to make any extra pressure on myself,” he told WRC.com.

“I cannot really set any targets for the finish in terms of position. I think we just need to concentrate more on stage times, general speed and improvement during the weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Previous article

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa

6 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before" in 2022

7 h
3
Formula 1

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet

5 h
4
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

5 h
5
IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

31 min
Latest news
Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive
WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

2m
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

6 h
Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

9 h
Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation

Sep 1, 2021
Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect
WRC

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation 00:38
WRC
Aug 21, 2021

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie 03:47
WRC
Aug 19, 2021

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie

WRC: Latvala says Toyota 00:57
WRC
Aug 17, 2021

WRC: Latvala says Toyota "didn't have the experience" to win in Ypres

Rally Belgium: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 03:33
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation

Teemu Suninen More from
Teemu Suninen
Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect
WRC

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

M-Sport pins hopes on major mid-2020 engine upgrade
WRC

M-Sport pins hopes on major mid-2020 engine upgrade

Lappi secures M-Sport Ford drive for 2020
WRC

Lappi secures M-Sport Ford drive for 2020

Trending Today

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before" in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before" in 2022

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

Russell would make things "difficult" for Hamilton at Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell would make things "difficult" for Hamilton at Mercedes - Verstappen

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
6 h
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive
WRC WRC

Suninen announces rally return with WRC2 Rally Finland drive

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland
WRC WRC

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.