Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
WRC News

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

By:

Teemu Suninen has parted company with the M-Sport Ford World Rally Championship squad with immediate effect.

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

The Finn has endured a difficult campaign with the British squad that has seen him run a split campaign in both WRC and WRC2.

Suninen released a statement on Friday night announcing his departure from the team, stating the decision has been communicated to M-Sport, although the team has yet to issue a statement.

The immediate departure means this month's Rally Ypres was his last event for the team.

The statement from his management company read: "Teemu Suninen has denied to withdraw his cooperation with M-Sport World Rally Team. This decision has been communicated to M-Sport and has been agreed upon with them.

"The decision will take effect immediately. Thereby Suninen's last rally with M-Sport was Rally Ypres (Belgium) in mid August 2021.

"We thank M-Sport for the past five years and wish them all the best."

Suninen acknowledged his five-year stint at the team but says it is time to move onto new challenges.

"It is time for us to say goodbye to M-Sport," said Suninen.

"I'm grateful that I had the chance to be one of the WRC team drivers for several years. It has been a journey full of learning with some great moments.

"However, nothing lasts forever, and we have now decided it's time to go on to new challenges."

Suninen joined M-Sport in 2017 initially competing in WRC2 before graduating to the top tier for two events that season in Poland and Finland.

He scored three WRC podiums during his tenure, with his last a third place finish at Mexico in 2020 on his way to seventh in the championship, his best championship finish to date.

However, this year's split season in WRC and WRC2 has not gone to plan. The 27-year-old has been under pressure to perform after high-profile crashes at Monte Carlo and Sardinia.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, M-Sport Ford WRT, Ford Fiesta Rally2

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, M-Sport Ford WRT, Ford Fiesta Rally2

Photo by: M-Sport

Suninen was thought to be in the mix to retain his drive at M-Sport next season as the squad plans to field three Ford Pumas. This decision has ruled him out of the running.

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala told Motorsport.com earlier this season that Suninen was among the team's option for 2022, with Sebastien Ogier set to contest only a partial campaign.

Rising star Adrien Fourmaux is expected to retain his M-Sport seat while teammate Gus Greensmith's future is yet to be resolved.

Hyundai's Craig Breen has been linked to a drive with M-Sport next year, while there have been reports that nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb has held preliminary talks with M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson regarding a possible drive next year.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022

Previous article

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

2 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

19 min
4
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

3 h
Latest news
Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect
WRC

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

30m
WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
WRC

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022

Aug 25, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime
WRC

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

Aug 24, 2021
Rally Japan still scheduled but WRC monitoring COVID situation
Video Inside
WRC

Rally Japan still scheduled but WRC monitoring COVID situation

Aug 20, 2021
WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and The Bizarre
WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and The Bizarre

Aug 17, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation 00:38
WRC
Aug 21, 2021

WRC: Rally Japan still scheduled but monitoring COVID situation

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie 03:47
WRC
Aug 19, 2021

Rally Estonia: Official Aftermovie

WRC: Latvala says Toyota 00:57
WRC
Aug 17, 2021

WRC: Latvala says Toyota "didn't have the experience" to win in Ypres

Rally Belgium: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 03:33
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
WRC

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022

Double driver change for Charouz in FIA F3 Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
FIA F3

Double driver change for Charouz in FIA F3

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

Teemu Suninen More from
Teemu Suninen
M-Sport pins hopes on major mid-2020 engine upgrade
WRC

M-Sport pins hopes on major mid-2020 engine upgrade

Lappi secures M-Sport Ford drive for 2020
WRC

Lappi secures M-Sport Ford drive for 2020

M-Sport would be "crazy" to release Evans or Suninen
WRC

M-Sport would be "crazy" to release Evans or Suninen

Trending Today

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash
W Series W Series

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021

Latest news

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect
WRC WRC

Suninen leaves M-Sport WRC squad with immediate effect

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022
WRC WRC

WRC could expand to 12 hybrid Rally1 entries in 2022

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime
WRC WRC

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

Rally Japan still scheduled but WRC monitoring COVID situation
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rally Japan still scheduled but WRC monitoring COVID situation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.