WRC Rally Greece

Sordo to make WRC return for Hyundai in Greece

Hyundai has handed the experienced Sordo at least one more WRC outing

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Dani Sordo will contest another World Rally Championship event this year after confirmation Hyundai has selected the veteran to pilot its third entry at next month’s Acropolis Rally Greece.

Sordo’s immediate WRC future had been unknown, with the Spaniard revealing earlier this season that he had only two outings planned with the Korean marque.

Those two appearances in Portugal in May and June’s Rally Italia Sardinia yielded fifth and third places finishes respectively. The 41-year-old hinted in Sardinia the rally could be his last WRC outing.   

“I don’t know if you will see me again, let’s see,” said Sordo when asked at the end of the Power Stage when he would be back. “I have two rallies this year, I don’t want to talk about it now, so let’s see. I will finish this rally with a podium, and this will make me happy.”

However, following today’s release of the Acropolis Rally Greece entry list, Sordo will be handed another opportunity this season to pilot Hyundai’s third i20 N Rally1 at the 5-8 September event.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Hyundai had selected Sordo for the previous three visits to Greece, where he finished third in those last two editions of the tough gravel rally.

Sordo has been active since his last outing in Sardinia having contested the USA’s famous Pikes Peak hillclimb, winning the Exhibition class driving a modified electric-powered IONIQ 5 N TA. Sordo also made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and won the Rallye Blendio Cristian Lopez Herrero asphalt event in his native Spain earlier this month.

The entry list also confirms that M-Sport will field a third Ford Puma Rally1 for Greek gentleman driver Jourdan Serderidis to ensure nine Rally1 cars are set to tackle the event’s 15 stages.

Earlier today, Toyota announced its line-up, confirming that eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier will drive its third GR Yaris.  

After scoring an impressive fourth on his Rally1 debut in Finland, Sami Pajari will return to Rally2 machinery to head up the WRC2 field. Championship leader Oliver Solberg has opted to sit this round out.

Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

Tom Howard
