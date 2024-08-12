All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WRC

Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

Toyota has announced its line-up for next month’s rough gravel rally in Greece

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Toyota has confirmed that Sebastien Ogier will be part of its World Rally Championship line-up for next month’s Acropolis Rally Greece.

The eight-time world champion had been tipped to start the rough gravel rally from 5-8 September to assist Toyota’s push to retain its WRC constructors’ title.

Toyota has now announced its line-up for the event, fielding three GR Yaris Rally1s, with part-time driver Ogier joining full-timers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

The Acropolis Rally featured as part of Ogier’s partial season last year when he finished 10th after leading the event before a double rear puncture and left rear suspension failure forced the Frenchman to retire from Saturday’s action.

Ogier’s plans beyond Greece are yet to be confirmed although the Frenchman admitted in Finland that he was coming under pressure to contest the remaining four events in Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan now he is sitting second on the championship standings, 27 points behind Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Ogier has contested six events this year scoring three wins (Croatia, Portugal, Finland) and three second-place finishes (Monte Carlo, Sardinia, Latvia).

Speaking to Motorsport.com after winning Rally Finland earlier this month, Ogier said: “I think we're going to have more and more pressure to do that [the rest of the year and going for the title] anyway, inside me, I don't really have it yet, this wish, this feeling because I don’t value those things [titles] as much as people think maybe.”

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala told Motorsport.com that he has asked Ogier to drive more events and expects a decision from his driver soon.

“With Seb, I have mentioned that I would like him to drive more events. I'm waiting for his answer, but I think the chance he is now in the championship as he is second, we should try to keep the fight on and let him drive all the events,” said Latvala.

“It’s a very difficult situation, but at least we need to keep trying. Without trying, we cannot win anything.”

Toyota will head to Greece sitting 20 points behind rivals Hyundai in the manufacturers’ championship.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How the WRC plans to lift the lid on untold stories
Next article Sordo to make WRC return for Hyundai in Greece

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Sordo to make WRC return for Hyundai in Greece

Sordo to make WRC return for Hyundai in Greece

WRC
Rally Greece
Sordo to make WRC return for Hyundai in Greece
How the WRC plans to lift the lid on untold stories

How the WRC plans to lift the lid on untold stories

WRC
How the WRC plans to lift the lid on untold stories
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
Sébastien Ogier
More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship

Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship

WRC
Rally Finland
Ogier: No “feeling” yet for WRC title push as points system “devalues” championship
Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia

Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia

WRC
Rally Latvia
Fully recovered Ogier relishing “pure rally” WRC return in Latvia
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala

Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala

WRC
Rally Finland
Pajari among Toyota’s driver options for WRC in 2025 - Latvala
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

WRC
Rally Finland
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?

F1 Formula 1
Can McLaren's culture survive two number one drivers in F1?
Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”

Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Hamlin: NASCAR stripping Dillon of win would be “warranted”
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Goodyear's option tires at Richmond "were like Mario Kart with a star"
Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

IMSA IMSA
Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA

Prime

Discover prime content
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global