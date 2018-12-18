Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

Loeb's lack of testing no concern for Hyundai

shares
comments
Loeb's lack of testing no concern for Hyundai
By: David Evans
Dec 18, 2018, 12:43 PM

Hyundai says it has no concerns about the last-minute nature of Sebastien Loeb’s deal to contest the 2019 Monte Carlo WRC opener with the team.

Loeb last week was confirmed for six 2019 rallies for Hyundai, and will share the third car with Dani Sordo alongside regulars Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.

Read Also:

The nine-time World Rally champion will test the i20 Coupe WRC for the first time just hours after touching down from finishing the Dakar Rally, where he will compete in a privately-run Peugeot 3008 DKR.

After the test, Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena will go straight into pre-event preparations with the round one recce and shakedown.

“There is no other solution, he has to test the weekend before the event,” said Hyundai team manager Alain Penasse. “This will make it a very interesting test, I think.

"He hasn’t driven the car yet, but he knows what it’s about – he saw what the car was capable of Spain, he knew how hard he had to go [to beat Neuville].

"He has so much experience of this event, he’s won it a hell of a lot of times and he’s always been competitive there. His lack of time in the car won’t be a problem.

“And don’t forget, the Monte is a very specific event with very little testing available. We saw in Mexico this year, when he had been away for a while, he was able to come back and be on the pace.

"He will give away some advantage to some other drivers who have had more time in their cars and more experience, but I think he will be fine.”

Penasse added that Loeb’s arrival would come as a boost to the team as it went in search of its first title.

Hyundai returned to the WRC in 2014 and progressed well in the first three years, finishing fourth, third and second in 2014, '15 and '16. Since then, however, the team has stalled and this year was its third consecutive runner-up spot.

Understandably, there’s been mounting pressure both from within Hyundai Motorsport and from Hyundai Motor Corporation in Seoul. The hope is that Loeb’s arrival will be enough to help them seal a first title in 2019.

Penasse continued: “Sebastien coming to the team, his experience, his confidence and his competitiveness, this will help everybody.

"He adds value to the team and he has a real aura around him and this will help the people around him next year. We have been close to winning the championship, this year we were still in the fight in the final morning of the season.”

Read Also:

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Next article
M-Sport seeking WRC entry deadline extension

Previous article

M-Sport seeking WRC entry deadline extension

Next article

Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test

Ostberg weighing up partial World RX programme after test
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
WRC launch at ASI 19 17:09
WRC

WRC launch at ASI 19

Jan 12, 2019
1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz 00:34
WRC

1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz

Jan 10, 2019

News in depth
M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier
WRC

M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win
WRC

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season
WRC

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.