All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WRC Rally Kenya

Rovanpera hails "clever" plan to seal faultless WRC Safari win

World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera believes it is impossible to deliver a better drive to victory at Safari Rally Kenya than what he produced this weekend.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Red Bull Content Pool

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen delivered a faultless performance to conquer the WRC’s most gruelling event in style.

The two-time world champions, competing in a partial season this year, won seven of the 19 demanding gravel stages but crucially were the only Rally1 pairing to avoid any punctures, accidents or mechanical issues. 

Read Also:

Rovanpera was able to judge his pace in the tricky conditions that allowed the Finn to build a lead of more than two minutes before opting to back off on Sunday, eventually taking the win by 1m37.8s from Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

“It is always special, this event is so tough and also it is a legendary event for Toyota, and we have always been good here and we are still continuing to do that,” said Rovanpera, who chalked up his 12th career WRC win. “Like they say here in Africa: ‘The car in front is always a Toyota’.

“I have to say a big thanks to the team, everyone made a big effort to make the car work so well. I think me and Jonne did a good job, I think you cannot do a better Safari Rally than what we did, we had no issues for the whole weekend, and it was clever driving. I think it was a good effort.

Winner Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Winners Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“At this rally, if you finish like this, it is a big relief because you are not fighting with all the drivers all the weekend, you are fighting the conditions.

“We had zero issues on the car and the tyres so I don’t think you can drive more clever at this rally. We were fast, we had the speed, but it was not about that, we had the speed and we used it well.”

The victory was Rovanpera’s and Toyota’s first triumph of the 2024 campaign, maintaining the Japanese brand’s dominance in Kenya, which now stands at four consecutive wins since the event’s return to the WRC in 2021.

“This is our first win of the season, a couple of rounds before have been a bit tough and now we have got victory here in style,” said Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

“I must say that Kalle dominated the rally from the beginning, and he had a very clever approach. He didn’t have any issue over the weekend, thanks to the team producing such a good car, but also because of the way he was able to drive.”  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WRC Safari Rally: Sublime Rovanpera tames a wild Safari to head Toyota 1-2
Next article M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

WRC
Rally Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics
WRC Safari Rally: Sublime Rovanpera tames a wild Safari to head Toyota 1-2

WRC Safari Rally: Sublime Rovanpera tames a wild Safari to head Toyota 1-2

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally: Sublime Rovanpera tames a wild Safari to head Toyota 1-2
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

WRC
Rally Kenya
Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages
WRC Safari Rally: Tanak, Lappi retirements hands Rovanpera huge lead

WRC Safari Rally: Tanak, Lappi retirements hands Rovanpera huge lead

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally: Tanak, Lappi retirements hands Rovanpera huge lead
How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota to deploy suspension update at WRC Safari Rally Kenya

Toyota to deploy suspension update at WRC Safari Rally Kenya

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota to deploy suspension update at WRC Safari Rally Kenya
Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia

Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia

WRC
Rally Croatia
Toyota selects Ogier for WRC’s visit to Croatia
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond
When Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts together

When Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts together

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP
When Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts together
Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

Prime

Discover prime content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global