Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
WRC News

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

By:

Thierry Neuville’s World Rally Championship co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe is expecting to contest next year’s Monte Carlo Rally season opener after sustaining a shoulder injury in a testing crash last week.

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

Neuville and Wydaeghe were involved in a frightening crash while testing Hyundai’s all-new 2022 Rally1 hybrid challenger in France last weekend.

The i20 ran off the road, suffering heavy damage which curtailed the team’s maiden test of the car expected to be close to the final iteration that will contest the WRC’s first season of new hybrid regulations.

Paramedics treated Wydaeghe’s shoulder injury on site before he and Neuville were transferred to a hospital in Montpellier for further evaluation. Hyundai announced the pair were released from hospital on Saturday.

Wydaeghe has now returned home after revealing he has undergone surgery on his shoulder, while also revealing the injury is expected to heal in four weeks.

The news should mean he will be fit enough to contest the Monte Carlo season opener on 20-23 January.

“Hello everyone! Just wanted to give you some news!,” read a post on Wydaeghe’s social media channels.

“I had a little surgery on my collarbone and I’m back home. All good and don’t worry I will have fully recovered in four weeks.

“Thanks you for all your kind messages of support and see you in Monte Carlo.”

Hyundai i20 Rally1

Hyundai i20 Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

This year was Wydaeghe’s first in the WRC having been plucked to replace Neuville’s long-time co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul just weeks before the Monte Carlo season opener.

The duo went on to score two WRC wins this season in Belgium and Spain to finish third in the championship standings behind Toyota's title-contending pair of Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

Wydaeghe’s update on his injury comes on the same day Hyundai announced team principal Andrea Adamo will leave the team with immediate effect after six years.

Adamo’s day-to-day responsibilities will be assumed in the short-term by company president Scott Noh, with support from the respective department managers until a new appointment is announced.

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Previous article

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
WRC

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA Jeddah
FIA F2

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Latest news

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update
WRC WRC

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
WRC WRC

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash

Neuville co-driver Wydaeghe injured in Hyundai 2022 WRC test crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Neuville co-driver Wydaeghe injured in Hyundai 2022 WRC test crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Prime

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Motorsport.com went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Prime

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.