Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

Neuville and Wydaeghe were involved in a frightening crash while testing Hyundai’s all-new 2022 Rally1 hybrid challenger in France last weekend.

The i20 ran off the road, suffering heavy damage which curtailed the team’s maiden test of the car expected to be close to the final iteration that will contest the WRC’s first season of new hybrid regulations.

Paramedics treated Wydaeghe’s shoulder injury on site before he and Neuville were transferred to a hospital in Montpellier for further evaluation. Hyundai announced the pair were released from hospital on Saturday.

Wydaeghe has now returned home after revealing he has undergone surgery on his shoulder, while also revealing the injury is expected to heal in four weeks.

The news should mean he will be fit enough to contest the Monte Carlo season opener on 20-23 January.

“Hello everyone! Just wanted to give you some news!,” read a post on Wydaeghe’s social media channels.

“I had a little surgery on my collarbone and I’m back home. All good and don’t worry I will have fully recovered in four weeks.

“Thanks you for all your kind messages of support and see you in Monte Carlo.”

Hyundai i20 Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

This year was Wydaeghe’s first in the WRC having been plucked to replace Neuville’s long-time co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul just weeks before the Monte Carlo season opener.

The duo went on to score two WRC wins this season in Belgium and Spain to finish third in the championship standings behind Toyota's title-contending pair of Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

Wydaeghe’s update on his injury comes on the same day Hyundai announced team principal Andrea Adamo will leave the team with immediate effect after six years.

Adamo’s day-to-day responsibilities will be assumed in the short-term by company president Scott Noh, with support from the respective department managers until a new appointment is announced.