Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel
WRC / News

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

By:

A decision has still to be reached on the nameplate that will underpin M-Sport’s hybrid-equipped Rally1 WRC car from 2022, as discussions on the subject continue with Ford.

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1
1/4

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1
2/4

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1
3/4

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1
4/4

Photo by: M-Sport

On Tuesday, the British squad released a selection of images of its Rally1 prototype running as a Fiesta on tarmac and gravel.

These shots also revealed the FIA’s newly-designed safety cell – another key element of the upcoming rules cycle that is centred around plug-in hybrid technology.

Since then, videos have emerged on social media of the car performing gravel testing in Spain, with Matthew Wilson driving.

The Fiesta has been in service since 2011, with the Fiesta RS WRC being replaced by the Fiesta WRC in 2017 to coincide with the current rules.

The supermini’s standout seasons came in 2017 and 2018 with Sebastien Ogier driving, the Frenchman steering it to six victories and a total of nine top-three finishes on his way to consecutive drivers' crowns.

However, Team Principal Richard Millener told Motorsport.com at least one other option besides the Fiesta is being considered for next season.

While he would not be drawn on which model could replace it, a shift in buying tastes among European motorists makes a small crossover a possibility.

“There are still some discussions in terms of what is best,” he said. “As we start to test outside the UK in the coming months there will, I am sure, be some photos appearing, so I will leave it to them at the moment because it is easier than me saying anything that might end up with me getting into trouble.”

Read Also:

Hyundai Motorsport has already settled on the i20 N for its Rally1 project, with Toyota throwing its weight behind the GR Yaris.

Despite all three teams being affected by the recent recall of hybrid systems by its developer Compact Dynamics, M-Sport and Toyota have been able to continue their work.

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala said prior to last week's Rally Croatia that the Yaris was still "on schedule" to test by summer, despite the recall, while Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo is also confident of the build running to time.

“It is difficult to say when the car will run but when we have more work done, we will then know how and when it will happen,” Adamo said.

“There have been some developmental issues [with the hybrid kits] that I think are pretty normal to have – but I do not foresee too many problems [going forward].”

shares
comments

Related video

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Previous article

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams M-Sport
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

3h
2
Formula 1

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

1d
3
Formula 1

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

5h
4
MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

4h
5
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

2h
Latest news
M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

1h
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime
WRC

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

5h
Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Apr 27, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime
WRC

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Apr 26, 2021
Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai
WRC

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

Apr 26, 2021
Latest videos
Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai 00:33
WRC
Apr 27, 2021

Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision 00:37
WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia 01:16
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18

More from
Jason Craig
Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
WRC / News

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai Rally Croatia
WRC / News

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC / News

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

More from
M-Sport
M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed
WRC / News

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC / Special feature

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
5h
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa
WEC WEC / News

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

Latest news

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC WRC / News

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime
WRC WRC / Analysis

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC / News

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.