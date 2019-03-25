Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Chile / Breaking news

Loeb to contest Rally Chile with Hyundai

shares
comments
Loeb to contest Rally Chile with Hyundai
By:
3h ago

Hyundai has announced nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb will contest Rally Chile in May, while Andreas Mikkelsen returns to take on both South American rounds.

Loeb took part in the opening two rallies of the season, before Hyundai dropped Andreas Mikkelsen to run Loeb and Dani Sordo alongside Thierry Neuville in Corsica this weekend.

The Frenchman took fourth and seventh in Monte Carlo and Sweden respectively, and lies seventh in the points standings despite missing the most recent round in Mexico.

After skipping Corsica, Mikkelsen will return for Rally Argentina (24-28 April) and Chile (10-12 May), the latter alongside Loeb and the former alongside Sordo.

Hyundai team director Andrea Adamo said: “When looking at our line-up for these events we wanted to deliver a mix of consistency and also offer the opportunity to all our crews.

“Thierry and Andreas will participate in both events [Argentina and Chile] and will be ready to compete at the highest level.

“For Dani, Argentina is an important rally and we hope he will be able to show the same high rhythm and performance that he demonstrated in Mexico [he was running second until an electrical fault stopped the car].

“Sebastien’s experience is like no other in WRC so to be able to make use of that in our first visit to Chile will be very important for us as a team.”

While Adamo insists there have been no decisions taken about rounds beyond Chile, Hyundai is expected to retain its Corsican line-up of Neuville, Loeb and Sordo for Germany and Spain.

Both are predominantly asphalt-based, although Spain is mixed-surface. 

All three drivers have won in Germany and Loeb scored his first WRC success in five years in Spain last October.

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport

Next article
Ogier pushing Citroen for fundamental changes

Previous article

Ogier pushing Citroen for fundamental changes
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Chile
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

"Disappointed" Renault must be hard on itself - Abiteboul
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Disappointed" Renault must be hard on itself - Abiteboul

1h ago
Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari Article
Formula 1

Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari

Honda eyes first Red Bull win by summer Article
Formula 1

Honda eyes first Red Bull win by summer

Latest videos
A ticket for the rally winner 03:23
WRC

A ticket for the rally winner

Mar 20, 2019
Tension at Safari Rally Kenya 2000 02:03
WRC

Tension at Safari Rally Kenya 2000

Mar 11, 2019

News in depth
Loeb to contest Rally Chile with Hyundai
WRC

Loeb to contest Rally Chile with Hyundai

Ogier pushing Citroen for fundamental changes
WRC

Ogier pushing Citroen for fundamental changes

Hyundai WRC car set for major mid-season update
WRC

Hyundai WRC car set for major mid-season update

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.