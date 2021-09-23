Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
WRC / Rally Finland News

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland

By:

Toyota World Rally Championship driver Takamoto Katsuta will team up with Oliver Solberg’s former co-driver Aaron Johnston for next week’s Rally Finland.

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland

This will be the third co-driver Katsuta has worked alongside this season following a series of unexpected events.

Regular co-driver Daniel Barritt sustained a neck and back injury during July's Rally Estonia and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Keaton Williams was then drafted in to sit in for Barritt, competing with Katsuta for the first time in August's Ypres Rally, but was forced to withdraw from the Acropolis Rally due to a family emergency that required Williams to return home. His departure left Katsuta without co-driver and unable to compete in the Greek event.

Williams is unable to contest next week's outing in Finland due to his ongoing personal situation and with Barritt still not ready to return, Katsuta has called up Johnston to fill the void.

The drive for Johnston comes just days after it was confirmed he would part ways with Solberg after a three-year partnership. Johnston has already made a top flight WRC appearance this season when he joined Solberg to drive in June's Safari Rally.

"I will compete Rally Finland with Aaron Johnston. I'm so excited we will do our best and I must say, thanks to Dan for your huge support behind us always," said Katsuta.

"Thank you very much Keaton Williams for the hard work with me.

"Life can be hard but I fully agree with your decision. I hope you will be back in a rally car when everything is clear in the future. You are a great co-driver. Stay strong."

Williams added: "As many of you know, I had to withdraw from WRC Greece for personal reasons. Unfortunately, the situation is still ongoing, so for now, my rallying career puts be put on pause.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, I hope to see you on the stages soon."

Katsuta and new co-driver Johnston have teamed up this week for Toyota's pre-Finland test to gather some valuable mileage.

Katsuta will be one of five Toyota Yaris WRC entries in Finland as Esapekka Lappi joins regulars Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera in a one-off drive.

shares
comments
Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Previous article

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races

3 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first title shot may be impacting Verstappen

2 h
3
Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

1 h
4
World Superbike

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

1 h
5
Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

4 h
Latest news
Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland
WRC

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland

14m
Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Sep 21, 2021
Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms
WRC

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

Sep 20, 2021
M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

Sep 18, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Sep 16, 2021
Latest videos
Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved 01:03
WRC
Sep 22, 2021

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

WRC: M-Sport's Fourmaux gets Coria as co-driver for Finland 00:35
WRC
Sep 18, 2021

WRC: M-Sport's Fourmaux gets Coria as co-driver for Finland

WRC: Hyundai boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece 00:53
WRC
Sep 17, 2021

WRC: Hyundai boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver 01:04
WRC
Sep 16, 2021

WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally 06:56
WRC
Sep 16, 2021

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms Rally Greece
WRC

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Trending Today

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would ‘think about’ F1 buyout to stream races

Hamilton: Pressure of first title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking
Supercars Supercars

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland
WRC WRC

Katsuta drafts in ex-Oliver Solberg WRC co-driver for Finland

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Sordo teases 2022 plans with WRC future yet to be resolved

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms
WRC WRC

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.