WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future
WRC / Rally Greece News

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis after co-driver emergency

By:

Toyota World Rally Championship driver Takamoto Katsuta has withdrawn from this week’s Acropolis Rally after co-driver Keaton Williams was required to return home.

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis after co-driver emergency

Toyota confirmed this morning that the pair will withdraw from the Greek classic due to a family emergency for Williams that has required the Brit to return home immediately.

Williams has been standing in as co-driver for Katsuta while regular co-driver Daniel Barritt recovers from a back injury sustained in Rally Estonia, that forced the pair to withdraw from the event prematurely.

Given the timing the news of Williams’ family emergency, Toyota was unable to find a replacement co-driver and has elected to withdraw Katsuta.

Prior to the event Katsuta told Motorsport.com that Barritt would be in attendance in Greece but is not ready to make a comeback, with Williams expected to continue as co-driver for the next round in Finland in October.

“Unfortunately Takamoto Katsuta and Keaton Williams will not start the Acropolis Rally after Keaton had to return home because of a family emergency,” read a Toyota team statement.

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Keaton Williams, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“It was not possible to bring in another co-driver at this late stage, so the decision was made to not take part in the rally.”

Speaking prior to the event, Katsuta was looking forward to his first Acropolis Rally.

"Of course it is going to be tough as it is a new rally for us and for many of the people, so it is going to be tricky, but I am very excited for the rally. It is a historic rally and I like gravel,” said Katsuta.

"It is going to be interesting as to what is going to happen. After the last rally it is better to stay on the road but some sections you have to push as you cannot get any good results. I need to find the balance.”

Katsuta’s withdrawal reduced Toyota’s Acropolis Rally entry to three cars for championship leader Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera.

The Acropolis Rally begins with a super special stage in Athens on Thursday evening.

WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future

WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future
WRC

WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime
WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Prime
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021

