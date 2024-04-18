All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
WRC Rally Croatia

Hyundai enacts contingency plan after WRC Kenya fuel issue

Hyundai has put a contingency plan in place to ensure the fuel system issue that hampered World Rally Championship leader Thierry Neuville doesn’t reappear in Croatia.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Neuville’s i20 N was struck by a fuel system issue at Safari Rally Kenya that ended any hopes of a podium finish.

The problem resulted in the Belgian losing more than 10 minutes, dropping from second to fifth overall. At the time Neuville, who leads Toyota’s Elfyn Evans by six points in the championship, felt the problem wasn’t related to the rally’s unique set of conditions.

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul says the team has addressed and understood the problem which has resulted in changes ahead of this weekend’s visit to Croatia’s asphalt stages.

“We will try to make sure he [Thierry] has the right car,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “He had lots of issue in Kenya and most of them have been well addressed and understood.

“There is no particular reason to see them happen here again, but we also saw that it was a bit of a snowball effect from Friday. The first thing we need is to have a clean Friday.

“We still have quite a few explanations [as to what happened in Kenya]. It is one of those things that is difficult to completely reproduce once you are not in Kenya anymore with the conditions we had there.

“We think it [the fuel system issues] was related to the conditions and we have made some changes and we have made a contingency plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but let’s see.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

After winning the only previous WRC round on asphalt this year in Monte Carlo, Neuville believes his i20 N has improved since his last year’s outing in Croatia, where he crashed out of the lead.

However, he is aware that Toyota boasts an undefeated record on Croatia’s challenging stages since the event joined the WRC schedule in 2021.

Neuville will pilot one of three i20 Ns carrying a special livery this weekend in honour of team-mate Craig Breen, who lost his life a year ago.

“We were strong last year but not that strong,” said Neuville, who was third fastest in Thursday’s shakedown behind Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier and Evans. “We were pushing hard but the car was not that great, and we were complaining a lot.

“This year we will be better, but we have to see how strong Toyota is, they have always been strong on tricky demanding tarmac stages, they have won every year.

“I feel good in the car, and I think we have improved it but is it going to be good enough, we will find out.”

While Neuville is looking to extend his championship lead, team-mate Ott Tanak says it is “critical” to deliver a “solid weekend” to ignite his championship hopes.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The 2019 world champion has been absent from the podium in the opening three rounds, while mistakes in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Kenya have placed the Estonian 34 points adrift of Neuville.

“It is always important to get a strong result. It has not been great and somehow it has affected the confidence, but it is critical to put a good, solid weekend together,” Tanak told Motorsport.com.

“Some pressure is there but the feeling in the car is not too bad. I’m pretty sure if we can do the right decisions we will be on the pace.”

Read Also:

Watch: Croatia Rally Shakedown hgihlights

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article WRC 2025 rules limbo creating “critical” situation for teams
Next article WRC Croatia: Neuville sets the pace to lead title rival Evans

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Croatia: Neuville sets the pace to lead title rival Evans

WRC Croatia: Neuville sets the pace to lead title rival Evans

WRC
Rally Croatia
WRC Croatia: Neuville sets the pace to lead title rival Evans
WRC 2025 rules limbo creating “critical” situation for teams

WRC 2025 rules limbo creating “critical” situation for teams

WRC
Rally Croatia
WRC 2025 rules limbo creating “critical” situation for teams
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai to mark Breen anniversary with tribute livery, charity auction support

Hyundai to mark Breen anniversary with tribute livery, charity auction support

WRC
Rally Croatia
Hyundai to mark Breen anniversary with tribute livery, charity auction support
WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025

WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025

WRC
WRC teams pushing FIA to keep current Rally1 rules for 2025
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP

Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners

Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners

F1 Formula 1
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

MGP MotoGP
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now

Prime

Discover prime content
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global