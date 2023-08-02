Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Ott Tanak intends to “go all out” to challenge for a World Rally Championship victory in Finland, but warns a “perfect package” is required to be on the pace.
The M-Sport-Ford driver heads to the WRC’s famous fast gravel rally with the envious record of three wins in his last four outings in Finland, including a heroic drive to defeat home hero Kalle Rovanpera last year.
Tanak is in need of a strong result to boost his WRC title aspirations after a five-minute engine change penalty robbed the Estonian of a chance to claim a strong points haul at his home round two weeks ago.
However, the 2019 world champion is expecting to face a tough ask to repeat his Rally Finland form of 12 months ago when he took an underperforming Hyundai to victory. Now driving for M-Sport, Tanak says the Ford squad is currently behind its Toyota and Hyundai rivals.
“At the moment the speed deficit [to Toyota and Hyundai] is quite big and obviously last year the case was different,” Tanak told Motorsport.com.
“In Finland you really need a perfect package to be on the pace there.
“Let’s see, we will definitely try but unfortunately we don’t have much more performance to add to what we have at the moment, but we are still going to go all out from our side and see how far we can get.”
Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Photo by: M-Sport
While Toyota used the last homologation window to introduce an engine upgrade in Estonia, M-Sport has elected against using one of its homologation jokers to improve the performance of its Ford Puma.
Instead, the team has been working on developing outside of homologation jokers, focussing on honing set-ups and dampers in test sessions and national rallies.
Team principal Richard Millener insists the team is pushing its “hardest” to improve its package.
“We have just got to keep giving [Ott] everything we can. I can guarantee the team is trying their hardest and that is all we can do," Millener told Motorsport.com.
“They are a committed bunch of people and they are as frustrated as Ott is about the results we are getting. We all feel we deserve better but we still need to keep going.
“We are not going to gain anything incredible but I think the jokers and development upgrades are a bit misleading as well.
“There have been stories of Toyota coming to Estonia with upgrades but a lot of the development has been frozen for cost purposes and to keep the competition close.
“Kalle won in Finland but the other Toyotas were not storming away into the distance, so I think whatever anybody does I don’t think it is going to be ground breaking, it will be small margins.
“We are working on that and a lot of results are based on performance and feeling and confidence of the drivers.”
Rally Finland begins on Thursday evening with the first of 22 scheduled stages.
Related video
M-Sport: Tanak’s WRC Estonia drive “probably his best” for team
M-Sport: Tanak’s WRC Estonia drive “probably his best” for team M-Sport: Tanak’s WRC Estonia drive “probably his best” for team
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes
Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes
Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect
Latest news
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.