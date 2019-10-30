Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

shares
comments
Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar
By:
Oct 30, 2019, 2:59 PM

A new rallycross circuit at the Nurburgring will feature in the 2020 World Rallycross Championship.

The calendar was announced following an FIA Off-Road Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The British round at Silverstone and the Canadian round at Trois-Rivieres have been dropped from the schedule.

The Nurburgring previously held Internations Cup rallycross events in the early 1990s, and will be the third German circuit to host World RX, following rounds held at the traditional Estering venue and Hockenheim.

The new circuit will be constructed in the Mullenbachsleife area of the Nurburgring's layout.

Having debuted in the series this year, Abu Dhabi remains on the calendar for a second term, but has been moved from its season-opening 2019 slot to be run next year just two weeks ahead of the final round in South Africa, which was announced recently.

World RX will return to Barcelona's Formula 1 circuit for the season opener, a position it held prior to Abu Dhabi taking the round one slot this year, while the series will also return to Portugal for round two after a year away from the Montalegre venue, as was confirmed by Motorsport.com recently.

Spa-Francorchamps will hold round three for the second year in a row, on May 16-17, but missing from the schedule however is the British round at Silverstone, which was introduced as a new venue in 2018 after a switch from Kent circuit Lydden Hill.

2020 will mark the first time FIA rallycross, either European and World Championship, has been absent from the UK since 2009, when the European series returned after a 10-year hiatus.

The Canadian round at Trois-Rivieres had also been a part of the World RX schedule since 2014, but has been replaced by the new Nurburgring round and another event two weeks earlier in July, which is currently TBC on the released calendar.

The Norwegian round at Hell (June 13-14), Swedish round at Holjes (July 4-5) and French round at Loheac (September 5-6) maintain traditional locations in the schedule, while a second TBC round is on 19-20 September, where the Latvian round in Riga was previously placed. The Latvian event has been in doubt due to a lack of commitment from the Latvian government to back the event.

The TBC events are expected to be announced following the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

 
Next article
World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

Previous article

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Killarney

Killarney

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Saturday Starts in
9 days

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull doesn't "spit out" Albon

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Changing opinions of critics "a nightmare"

4
Formula 1

Mercedes hails "phenomenal" Bonnington stand-in Dudley

1h
5
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix plan hits trouble in City Hall meeting

Latest news

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar
WRX

Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020
WRX

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit
WRX

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead
WRX

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1
WRX

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.