Nurburgring added to 2020 World Rallycross calendar

The calendar was announced following an FIA Off-Road Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The British round at Silverstone and the Canadian round at Trois-Rivieres have been dropped from the schedule.

The Nurburgring previously held Internations Cup rallycross events in the early 1990s, and will be the third German circuit to host World RX, following rounds held at the traditional Estering venue and Hockenheim.

The new circuit will be constructed in the Mullenbachsleife area of the Nurburgring's layout.

Having debuted in the series this year, Abu Dhabi remains on the calendar for a second term, but has been moved from its season-opening 2019 slot to be run next year just two weeks ahead of the final round in South Africa, which was announced recently.

World RX will return to Barcelona's Formula 1 circuit for the season opener, a position it held prior to Abu Dhabi taking the round one slot this year, while the series will also return to Portugal for round two after a year away from the Montalegre venue, as was confirmed by Motorsport.com recently.

Spa-Francorchamps will hold round three for the second year in a row, on May 16-17, but missing from the schedule however is the British round at Silverstone, which was introduced as a new venue in 2018 after a switch from Kent circuit Lydden Hill.

2020 will mark the first time FIA rallycross, either European and World Championship, has been absent from the UK since 2009, when the European series returned after a 10-year hiatus.

The Canadian round at Trois-Rivieres had also been a part of the World RX schedule since 2014, but has been replaced by the new Nurburgring round and another event two weeks earlier in July, which is currently TBC on the released calendar.

The Norwegian round at Hell (June 13-14), Swedish round at Holjes (July 4-5) and French round at Loheac (September 5-6) maintain traditional locations in the schedule, while a second TBC round is on 19-20 September, where the Latvian round in Riga was previously placed. The Latvian event has been in doubt due to a lack of commitment from the Latvian government to back the event.

The TBC events are expected to be announced following the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.