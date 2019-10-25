Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
11 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Rallycross / Breaking news

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

shares
comments
World RX to return to Portugal in 2020
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 11:11 AM

The World Rallycross Championship will return to the Montalegre circuit in Portugal next season, after a year’s hiatus.

The Vila Real venue had been part of the series’ schedule since before rallycross gained World RX status in 2014, but was dropped from the 2019 calendar. 

The circuit has revealed that it will return with a minimum one-year deal from 2020, and is the third event to be confirmed for next season, following announcements from Spa-Francorchamps that the Belgian venue will host its second World RX event on May 16-17, and from World RX that it will continue to visit South Africa until 2021.

Dates for the Portuguese and South African rounds in 2020 are yet to be announced.

“It’s a case of saying that ‘the good son returns home,’” said Mayor of Montalegre, Orlando Alves. “The decision to suspend the event with the Montalegre Chamber was a major setback for the entire region and also to the institution.

"Fortunately, the acknowledgment of our cause, our organisational capacity and the quality of our track spoke louder and the result is there. An agreement has been reached for one year with annual renewal if both parties are receptive to its continuity.”

Montalegre has hosted international rallycross this year, with the Titans RX Europe series running a double-header event at the venue in August.

The following year’s World RX calendar has traditionally been announced around the end of October, so is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to World RX and the new all-electric Projekt E category on the World RX schedule for 2020, the single-make RX2 International Series announced on Tuesday that it will continue to run at World RX events next year, while the European Rallycross Championship classes for Supercar and Super1600 are also expected to continue.

Next article
FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit

Previous article

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Killarney

Killarney

8 Nov - 10 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

1h
2
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

3
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

4
Formula 1

Hamilton outlines steps he's taken to aid environment

5
Formula 1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

1h

Latest news

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020
WRX

World RX to return to Portugal in 2020

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit
WRX

FIA selects supplier for World RX's electric kit

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead
WRX

Latvia World RX: Hansen recovers to retake points lead

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1
WRX

Latvia World RX: Baciuska leads Gronholm on Day 1

All-electric Projekt E rallycross car unveiled
RX

All-electric Projekt E rallycross car unveiled

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.