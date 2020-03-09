Top events
© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 10:52 AM

Marcus Gronholm’s GRX Taneco team will run a revised Hyundai i20 Supercar in the World Rallycross Championship this season for retained drivers Niclas Gronholm and Timur Timerzyanov.

For its third year running the WRC-derived i20, the SET Promotion-operated GRX outfit has switched to French firm BOS Suspension as damper supplier, as part of a number of changes to the car. The team completed multi-day tests at Riga in Latvia and Loheac in France recently.

Niclas Gronholm was forced to miss two rounds of World RX last season through illness, but won twice and finished fourth in the drivers’ standings, within touching distance of the leaders. This year, he will start among the favourites for the Drivers’ crown.

“We had a strong package last year, the combination of the team, car and drivers was a real fit, so I feel confident going into the 2020 season,” said the 23-year old.

“Obviously, I’m hoping to continue where I left off in Cape town last year [with victory]. I also think we have focused on the right things during the winter break and feel that, as long as we continue our hard work, it will pay off in the best possible way. This will be one hell of a season.”

Triple European rallycross champion Timerzyanov broke his World RX victory duct in the Spa-Francorchamps round last year, and having jumped between teams in World RX between 2014 – 2017, will remain with GRX for a third straight term.

“GRX is a team with so much passion, hardworking people and really fast cars,” said the Russian. “We’ve proven that we can win and fight for the titles, so in 2020 I will be even more focused and motivated on achieving my life-long dream.”

The inaugural planned Russian round of the championship was cancelled last week, what would have been Timerzyanov’s maiden home World RX event. 

"I was really looking forward on racing on my home soil at the brand-new Igora Drive track, but unfortunately that won’t happen this season,” he said.

“I’m sure that in the remaining 10 rounds we will have some awesome racing with great fights and a lot of on-track action.”

Team Principal Marcus Gronholm says staying out of trouble in 2020 will be key to success.

“Niclas and Timur are fast and know the car extremely well, so we just need to keep our focus clear, stay out of trouble and hope that both drivers’ keep healthy this year,” said the double WRC champion. “If we can succeed in all of this, the success will follow.”

The Finnish squad ran a third i20 for a number of different drivers in 2019. While Reinis Nitiss will focus on rallying this season, Toomas Heikkinen will work for SET Promotion as driver coach and spotter for Euro RX Super1600 runner Rasmus Tuominen. An announcement is yet to be made as to whether GRX will run a third car this season.

Confirmed World RX Entries so far

Rokas Baciuska – GCK Unkorrupted – Renault Clio

Guerlain Chicherit – GCK Unkorrupted – Renault Clio

Timo Scheider – Munnich Motorsport – Seat Ibiza

Rene Munnich – Munnich Motorsport – Seat Ibiza

Niclas Gronholm – GRX Taneco – Hyundai i20

Timur Timerzyanov – GRX Taneco – Hyundai i20

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Author Hal Ridge

World Rallycross Next session

Barcelona

Barcelona

17 Apr - 19 Apr

