WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 4:37 PM

The privateer Rebellion and ByKolles teams outpaced Toyota in opening free practice for Saturday's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa.

Norman Nato topped the times with a 2m02.469s set early in the 90-minute session aboard the solo Rebellion R-13-Gibson he shares with Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes. 

That gave him a margin of just over a second ahead of the ByKolles team's ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 in which Oliver Webb posted a 2m03.515s.

The best of the Toyota TS050 Hybrids was the #7 entry which is running the greater penalty under the system of success handicaps introduced in LMP1 for the 2019/20 WEC. 

Mike Conway set a 2m03.632s to end up a couple of tenths up on Kazuki Nakajima's 2m03.824s in the sister car. 

The class-leading Toyota's 1.1s deficit to the Rebellion is significantly less than the near two-second differential in the success handicaps they are carrying for the sixth round of the WEC

The #7 and #8 Toyotas are penalised by 3.52s and 3.08s respectively, while the Rebellion is running a 1.58s handicap. 

ByKolles is forced to run the same penalty as the Rebellion because it is making its season debut in the WEC.

Toyota is debuting the Le Mans-spec version of the new high-nose aerodynamics introduced on the TS050 this year, whereas the Rebellion is in high-downforce trim. 

The ByKolles squad's CLM has a revised version of its Le Mans bodywork for this race. 

The Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 was fastest in LMP2 with Giedo van der Garde at the wheel. 

The Dutchman posted 2m03.888s to eclipse Anthony Davidson's 2m3.395s aboard the JOTA Sport Oreca. 

Third fastest in class was the United Autosports Oreca in which Phil Hanson set a 2m04.119s. 

The two factory Porsche 911 RSRs blocked out the top two positions in GTE Pro for the majority of the session, Michael Christensen leading the way on 2m16.057s. 

Maxime Martin put in a 2m16.308s right at the end of the 90 minutes in his Aston Martin Vantage GTE to eclipse the 2m16.349s set early on by Gianmaria Bruni in the second of the Porsches.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was the best-placed Ferrari driver in fourth with a 2m16.779s. 

Nicklas Nielsen ended up fastest in GTE AM with the AF Corse Ferrari squad. 

The Dane's 2m17.853s put him a couple of tenths up on Augusto Farfus in the factory-run Aston Martin GTE Am entry. 

Jackie Chan DC Racing driver Gabriel Aubry did not take part in the session after testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday

The results of a second test will determine whether he can race the JOTA-run Oreca P2 car. 

The Algarve Pro Oreca remained in its garage throughout the session.

The Anglo-Portuguese team has been forced to self-isolate because Aubry drove one of its cars in last weekend's European Le Mans Series round at Spa. 

It remains unclear whether it will be able to run its solo Oreca LMP2 car on Friday.

Spa WEC: First practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 2'02.469  
2 4 France Tom Dillmann
Canada Bruno Spengler
United Kingdom Oliver Webb 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 2'03.515 1.046
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'03.632 1.163
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'03.824 1.355
5 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.888 1.419
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.935 1.466
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.119 1.650
8 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 2'04.181 1.712
9 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.311 1.842
10 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.532 2.063
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.047 3.578
12 35 Japan Nobuya Yamanaka
United Kingdom Nick Foster
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'06.596 4.127
13 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 2'07.211 4.742
14 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'16.057 13.588
15 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'16.308 13.839
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'16.349 13.880
17 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'16.779 14.310
18 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'17.122 14.653
19 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'17.188 14.719
20 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.853 15.384
21 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'18.020 15.551
22 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany Laurents Hörr
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.182 15.713
23 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.247 15.778
24 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.522 16.053
25 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'18.533 16.064
26 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'18.575 16.106
27 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'19.398 16.929
28 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'19.711 17.242
29 88 Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez
Switzerland Lucas Legeret 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'19.861 17.392
30 25 United States John Falb
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United Kingdom Jon Lancaster 		Oreca 07 LMP2    
View full results
