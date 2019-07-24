WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Prologue / Testing report

WEC Prologue: Toyota maintains slim lead over Rebellion

shares
comments
WEC Prologue: Toyota maintains slim lead over Rebellion
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 7:01 PM

Toyota concluded the FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue test at Barcelona fastest, but with only a slender advantage over top LMP1 privateer squad Rebellion.

Only 14 of the 30 cars entered took part in the final four-hour session of the two-day test, with many teams opting to call time on their running early - some in order to travel to the Spa 24 Hours ready for the first day of on-track action for the Belgian classic on Thursday.

All six LMP1 cars hit the track and improved on their previous times with Toyota's pair of TS050 Hybrids again locking out the top two positions.

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace in the #7 car with a 1m29.141s in the opening hour, an improvement of almost half a second on his Wednesday morning time, while Kazuki Nakajima set the best time in the #8 Toyota, a 1m29.187s, in the second hour.

The quickest of the two Gibson-powered R-13s, the #1 car, ended up only 0.267s off the pace in the hands of Gustavo Menezes, lowering the Swiss squad's best time of the week by six tenths.

Bruno Senna likewise dipped below the 90-second barrier in the #3 Rebellion, but found himself beaten by the best of the Ginetta G60-LT-P1s in the dying stages.

Both of the Team LNT-run cars made improvements in the closing minutes, Formula 2 racer Luca Ghiotto setting a time only 0.556s off the pace in the #6 machine to leapfrog the second Rebellion for fourth.

Charlie Robertson's effort in the sixth-placed #5 Ginetta was just over a second off the pace.

SMP Racing driver Egor Orudzhev finally got his first running of the week in this session, driving both Ginettas, but suffering an early spin at the chicane early on.

Only five of the eight LMP2 cars took part in the test, the fastest of which was the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 thanks to a late effort of 1m31.659s by Nyck de Vries.

Read Also:

RTN has confirmed it will race Michelin tyres this season after spending time testing both the French rubber and rival brand Goodyear this week.

Paul di Resta put the United Autosports Oreca second-fastest ahead of the Signatech Alpine Oreca of Andre Negrao, giving Michelin a top-three lockout.

Both Jota Sport-run Orecas and the Cool Racing Oreca sat out the final session, as did the entire contingent of five GTE Pro cars.

Just three of the 11 GTE Am cars appeared, with Thomas Preining setting the fastest time in class of 1m44.523s early on in the #88 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

LMP1 test results:

Pos. # Car/Engine Drivers Day 1 Day 2
1 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez

 Thomas Laurent

 1m29.991s 1m29.141s
2 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

New Zealand Brendon Hartley

 Thomas Laurent

 1m30.114s 1m29.187s
3 1 Rebellion R-13-Gibson

 Felipe Nasr

 Norman Nato

United States Gustavo Menezes

 Bruno Senna

 Nathanel Berthon

 1m31.401s 1m29.408s
4 6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER

 Mike Simpson

 Stephane Sarrazin

 Guy Smith

 Luca Ghiotto

 Egor Orudzhev

 1m31.831s 1m29.697s
5 3 Rebellion R-13-Gibson

United States Gustavo Menezes

 Bruno Senna

 Nathanael Berthon

 1m31.073s 1m29.807s
6 5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER

 Charlie Robertson

 Mathias Beche

Monaco Stephane Richelmi

 Egor Orudzhev

 1m31.828s 1m30.239s

Driver in bold set fastest lap

Next article
Porsche dismisses 'new car' BoP fears with RSR-19

Previous article

Porsche dismisses 'new car' BoP fears with RSR-19

Next article

Toyota not surprised by reduced WEC LMP1 field

Toyota not surprised by reduced WEC LMP1 field
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Prologue
Teams Rebellion Racing , Team LNT , Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.