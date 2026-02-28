Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WEC Losail Prologue

Peugeot explains choice of zebra-style livery for 2026 WEC Hypercar

Peugeot significantly revamped its livery for the new season, despite the car remaining largely the same

Téha Courbon Laurens Stade
Published:
Peugeot 9X8

Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot has revealed why it opted for an all-new black, white, and red livery for the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

The French manufacturer is entering its fifth season of competition in Hypercar with the 9X8, having entered the WEC midway through 2022.

In the 2026 season, it continues the tradition of introducing a fresh livery, one that stands out sharply from its predecessors.

The 'lion' is now dressed in a zebra-like pattern, alternating black and white across much of the bodywork, and highlighted with touches of red.

"The first time I saw it, I was kind of, 'wow, that's new'," Alain Favey, CEO of Peugeot told the media, including Motorsport.com.

"In the end, you think, 'well, that's what we want'. We want the car to be visible on the track. We ended up going for it and we like it very much. Now that I see it live, I like it really a lot."

The goal of a “strong” livery

Peugeot 9X8

Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Head of design Matthias Hossann explained the ambition behind the livery change.

"I think this is something probably unique to Peugeot. Because if you look at all the generations of the 9X8, we start with the Selenium Grey," he said.

"After, you were used to what you call the Demski, which was almost an art car. After, the one with the lion, and this one this year. 

"In fact, it's more than a livery. For me, it's almost becoming an art car. If you look at what's happened within the other competitors, I believe we have something which is really strong. And I think this is also the goal of doing a strong livery. 

"It's to really exist visually, to have a strong visual print. And I think with this one, we have something quite strong and quite unique within all the competitors."

Peugeot 9X8

Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Hossann then described the genesis of the concept itself: “We used to start with the claw. The three-claw signature, which is our signature. We have the light signature, which is also the signature of Peugeot Sport

"We have the three claws. And we distort these claws  all over the car. So it represents the speed. 
Even when the car is static, like today, if you turn around, you have this feeling of motion, of dynamics.

"Also black and white refers to all the data. Because I was honestly super impressed by the use of data input. 

"And the red. It's obvious when we have a 205 GTI with this touch of red. And this year will be the GTI year for Peugeot. That's why we add this small touch of red on this livery."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Peugeot

Top Comments

More from
Téha Courbon

“It doesn’t matter”: Drivers have their say on the impact of qualifying at Le Mans

Le Mans
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
“It doesn’t matter”: Drivers have their say on the impact of qualifying at Le Mans

Here are all the former F1 drivers on the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours Hypercar grid

Le Mans
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Here are all the former F1 drivers on the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours Hypercar grid

Pink is parked: Why the Iron Dames debuted a new white livery for Le Mans

Le Mans
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Pink is parked: Why the Iron Dames debuted a new white livery for Le Mans
More from
Peugeot Sport

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Peugeot

WEC
WEC
Losail Prologue
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Peugeot

Peugeot leaning towards upgrades, rather than all-new car, in WEC

WEC
WEC
Peugeot leaning towards upgrades, rather than all-new car, in WEC

Theo Pourchaire is starting second chapter in WEC but 'deserved better' after F2 title

WEC
WEC
Theo Pourchaire is starting second chapter in WEC but 'deserved better' after F2 title

Latest news

Peugeot explains choice of zebra-style livery for 2026 WEC Hypercar

WEC
WEC WEC
Losail Prologue
Peugeot explains choice of zebra-style livery for 2026 WEC Hypercar

Scott McLaughlin “thought I’d lost that chance” to work with Tim Cindric

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Scott McLaughlin “thought I’d lost that chance” to work with Tim Cindric

What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures