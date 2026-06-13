Le Mans 24h, H4: Toyota extends advantage over BMW in the evening
Toyota remains in front as BMW and Cadillac squabble over second place
#8 Toyota Racing Toyota TR010 Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Toyota continues to lead the Le Mans 24 Hours at the end of the fourth hour, cementing its advantage over BMW and Cadillac in the Hypercar class.
After an undercut catapulted the #8 Toyota TR010 at the head of the pack in the opening hour, Sebastien Buemi quickly pulled away from the chasing pack, building an advantage of nearly half a minute through his triple stint.
Hartley took over the driving duties at the beginning of the third hour and carried on the work of his team-mate Buemi, with the gap continuing to hover around the 30s mark as the clock struck 8pm in France. However, the #8 Toyota remains on a different strategy to most of the Hypercar field.
Jack Aitken propelled Jota’s #38 Cadillac V.Series.R to second, passing the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Sheldon van der Linde at the second Mulsanne chicane halfway through the fourth hour. However, the #20 BMW surged back ahead during the final pitstop before the hour.
The other Jota Cadillac driven by Louis Deletraz remains fourth, despite having briefly got ahead of the sister car in the second hour.
All three cars behind the leading Toyota were caught out by the timing of a virtual safety car at the beginning of the fourth hour. After coming in for emergency service, the trio were forced to bring their cars back to the pits for full service. The two Jota cars, along with the other Caddy entered by Wayne Taylor Racing, remain under investigation for the emergency stop.
Behind, Charles Milesi ran fifth in the #35 Alpine A424, while Antonio Fuoco remained fifth despite suffering a spin in the #50 Ferrari 499P.
Rafaelle Marciello held seventh in the #15 BMW ahead of Ricky Taylor in the #101 WTR Cadillac and Victor Martins in the #36 Alpine.
The #51 Ferrari dropped to 10th place after Alessandro Pier Guidi picked up a drive-through penalty for causing a collision with the #9 Proton LMP2 car of Jonas Reid. The #83 AF Corse Ferrari copped up a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in a tough start to Scuderia’s title defence.
In LMP2, Duqueine moved to the front when Richard Verschoor took over the driving duties in the third hour. As the designated gold-rated driver in the #30 Oreca 07, Verschoor extended his advantage at the front, before handing over the car with a comfortable advantage to Doriane Pin.
Bijoy Garg propelled the #343 InterEuropol car to second, with the Polish team able to go a lap longer on fuel than most of its rivals.
Meanwhile, Manthey snatched the LMGT3 lead from ASP as reigning DTM champion Ayhancan Guven stormed through the field on an offset strategy in the #91 Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Guven has built a significant lead over the #87 ASP Lexus RC F GT3 of Jose Maria Lopez, while Mattia Drudi propelled the polesitting #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 back to second place after the car dropped down the order in the hands of gentleman driver and team owner Ian James.
The #92 Porsche suffered an early setback, losing three laps due to a broken tie rod in the second hour.
Le Mans order after four hours
|POS
|NO
|TEAM
|CLASS
|LAPS
|GAP
|INTERVAL
|1
|8
|Toyota Racing
|HYPERCAR
|67
|2
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|HYPERCAR
|67
|29.834
|29.834
|3
|38
|Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|HYPERCAR
|67
|33.19
|3.356
|4
|12
|Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|HYPERCAR
|67
|59.973
|26.783
|5
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'25.863
|25.89
|6
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'26.522
|0.659
|7
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'27.731
|1.209
|8
|101
|Cadillac WTR
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'28.399
|0.668
|9
|36
|Alpine Endurance Team
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'37.565
|9.166
|10
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'50.681
|13.116
|11
|7
|Aston Martin Thor Team
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'57.962
|7.281
|12
|7
|Toyota Racing
|HYPERCAR
|67
|1'59.156
|1.194
|13
|83
|AF Corse
|HYPERCAR
|67
|2'02.924
|3.768
|14
|17
|Genesis Magma Racing
|HYPERCAR
|67
|2'08.289
|5.365
|15
|19
|Genesis Magma Racing
|HYPERCAR
|67
|2'11.580
|3.291
|16
|9
|Aston Martin Thor Team
|HYPERCAR
|67
|2'41.538
|29.958
|17
|94
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|HYPERCAR
|67
|3'13.214
|31.676
|18
|93
|Peugeot Totalenergies
|HYPERCAR
|66
|1 Laps
|1 Laps
|19
|30
|Duqueine Team
|LMP2
|64
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|20
|343
|Inter Europol Competition
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|1 Laps
|21
|29
|Forestier Racing by Panis
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|0.304
|22
|37
|CLX Motorsport
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|2.645
|23
|28
|IDEC SPORT
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|11.922
|24
|43
|Inter Europol Competition
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|11.679
|25
|26
|Vector Sport
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|23.822
|26
|24
|Nielsen Racing
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|11.351
|27
|9
|Proton Competition
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|19.68
|28
|22
|United Autosports
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|0.435
|29
|183
|AF Corse
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|2.062
|30
|99
|AO by TF
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|7.746
|31
|14
|TDS Racing
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|17.13
|32
|4
|Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|LMP2
|63
|4 Laps
|28.064
|33
|25
|Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|62
|5 Laps
|1 Laps
|34
|44
|Proton Competition
|LMP2
|62
|5 Laps
|27.422
|35
|48
|RD Limited
|LMP2
|62
|5 Laps
|51.196
|36
|222
|United Autosports
|LMP2
|62
|5 Laps
|52.401
|37
|91
|Manthey DK Engineering
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|3 Laps
|38
|87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|4.595
|39
|27
|Heart of Racing Team
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|12.953
|40
|21
|Vista AF Corse
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|8.449
|41
|23
|Heart of Racing Team
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|0.308
|42
|74
|Kessel Racing
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|0.46
|43
|62
|Team Qatar by Iron Lynx
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|4.008
|44
|78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|10.811
|45
|77
|Proton Competition
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|11.963
|46
|69
|Team WRT
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|23.751
|47
|150
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|3.948
|48
|32
|Team WRT
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|11.744
|49
|34
|Racing Team Turkey by TF
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|1.784
|50
|10
|Garage 59
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|4.502
|51
|33
|TF Sport
|LMGT3
|59
|8 Laps
|7.196
|52
|58
|Garage 59
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|1 Laps
|53
|2
|TF Sport
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|11.477
|54
|54
|Vista AF Corse
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|0.179
|55
|59
|Racing Spirit Of Leman
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|10.436
|56
|88
|Proton Competition
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|31.786
|57
|79
|Iron Lynx
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|11.397
|58
|57
|Kessel Racing
|LMGT3
|58
|9 Laps
|33.015
|59
|92
|The Bend Manthey
|LMGT3
|55
|12 Laps
|3 Laps
|60
|3
|DKR Engineering
|LMP2
|55
|12 Laps
|32.364
|61
|61
|Iron Lynx
|LMGT3
|51
|16 Laps
|4 Laps
|62
|13
|13 Autosport
|LMGT3
|49
|18 Laps
|2 Laps
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin
Drivers proud of NASCAR safety initiatives after Christopher Bell crash
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
The trick behind Lewis Hamilton's best qualifying result for Ferrari
How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends
The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved
Porsche’s record-breaking Le Mans winner
How a Le Mans powerhouse grew from humble origins
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments