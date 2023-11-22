Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up
Alpine has announced the driver line-up for its factory LMDh programme in the World Endurance Championship in 2024, including star signing Mick Schumacher.
Former Formula 1 driver Schumacher joins the French marque's existing drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Charles Milesi, plus new recruits Ferdinand Habsburg and Paul-Loup Chatin, in its six-strong roster for 2024.
The exact combination of drivers for the two cars, plus the final official livery, will be revealed at a separate launch event on 7 February.
Schumacher moves into the WEC following a successful maiden test with Alpine at Jerez in October, which was seen as a precursor to potential opportunities to race with the Signatech-run outfit.
The German lost his F1 seat with Haas after two seasons between 2021-22 and spent this year working as a reserve driver for Mercedes, a role that the team has confirmed he will continue to fulfil alongside his new Alpine position.
Schumacher’s father and seven-time F1 champion Michael competed in endurance racing with Sauber-Mercedes before making his grand prix debut with Jordan in 1991.
"A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC Hypercar category,” said Schumacher.
“The car is impressive, and I can't wait to get started. I've grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.
“I sorely missed racing this year; it's what I've loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track.
“Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I'm sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine."
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 LMDh
Lapierre, who has a long history with Signatech and Alpine and spent the 2023 season developing the A424 LMDh car, was always expected to drive for the team next year.
Vaxiviere, who also drove for Alpine during its previous top-class programme with the grandfathered A480 LMP1 car, moves back up to Hypercar after stepping back to the LMP2 class with Alpine this year.
Andre Negrao, who was also part of Alpine’s Hypercar line-up along with Lapierre and Vaxiviere in 2021-22, was curiously absent from the announcement.
Milesi drove for Alpine in LMP2 this year, while Chatin was part of the Signatech/Alpine set up back in 2014 and has largely raced in the European Le Mans Series since then.
Habsburg has spent the last three seasons in the LMP2 class with WRT and was linked with a move to Hypercar with Alpine.
Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports said: “At this decisive phase for the A424 programme, we are proud to reveal the six drivers who will race for us in the Hypercar category in 2024.
"With [Signatech boss] Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who are not only fast and reliable, but also showing a real team spirit and good racing acumen to best represent the Alpine colours in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship.
“We are absolutely delighted to have these six drivers and we hope they will all bring their own experience and qualities to the project, for example Charles with his youth, Nicolas with his experience in endurance to mentor the younger drivers, and also Mick, with his experience gained at the highest level.
“It might be his first foray into Endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his will to join us are palpable. I’m sure he will be a real asset.”
Alpine is one of the three manufacturers joining WEC’s top class next year, along with BMW and Lamborghini.
Its A424 LMDh car is based on an Oreca LMP2 chassis and is powered by a 3.4 litre, single-turbo V6 engine developed in conjunction with Mecachrome.
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push
Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push
Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order
Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend
Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal
Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal
Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare
Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare
Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push
Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.