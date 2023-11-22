Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

Former Formula 1 driver Schumacher joins the French marque's existing drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Charles Milesi, plus new recruits Ferdinand Habsburg and Paul-Loup Chatin, in its six-strong roster for 2024.

The exact combination of drivers for the two cars, plus the final official livery, will be revealed at a separate launch event on 7 February.

Schumacher moves into the WEC following a successful maiden test with Alpine at Jerez in October, which was seen as a precursor to potential opportunities to race with the Signatech-run outfit.

The German lost his F1 seat with Haas after two seasons between 2021-22 and spent this year working as a reserve driver for Mercedes, a role that the team has confirmed he will continue to fulfil alongside his new Alpine position.

Schumacher’s father and seven-time F1 champion Michael competed in endurance racing with Sauber-Mercedes before making his grand prix debut with Jordan in 1991.

"A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC Hypercar category,” said Schumacher.

“The car is impressive, and I can't wait to get started. I've grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.

“I sorely missed racing this year; it's what I've loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track.

“Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I'm sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine."

Photo by: Alpine Alpine A424 LMDh

Lapierre, who has a long history with Signatech and Alpine and spent the 2023 season developing the A424 LMDh car, was always expected to drive for the team next year.

Vaxiviere, who also drove for Alpine during its previous top-class programme with the grandfathered A480 LMP1 car, moves back up to Hypercar after stepping back to the LMP2 class with Alpine this year.

Andre Negrao, who was also part of Alpine’s Hypercar line-up along with Lapierre and Vaxiviere in 2021-22, was curiously absent from the announcement.

Milesi drove for Alpine in LMP2 this year, while Chatin was part of the Signatech/Alpine set up back in 2014 and has largely raced in the European Le Mans Series since then.

Habsburg has spent the last three seasons in the LMP2 class with WRT and was linked with a move to Hypercar with Alpine.

Bruno Famin, VP of Alpine Motorsports said: “At this decisive phase for the A424 programme, we are proud to reveal the six drivers who will race for us in the Hypercar category in 2024.

"With [Signatech boss] Philippe Sinault, we wanted drivers who are not only fast and reliable, but also showing a real team spirit and good racing acumen to best represent the Alpine colours in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship.

“We are absolutely delighted to have these six drivers and we hope they will all bring their own experience and qualities to the project, for example Charles with his youth, Nicolas with his experience in endurance to mentor the younger drivers, and also Mick, with his experience gained at the highest level.

“It might be his first foray into Endurance, but his enthusiasm for the project and his will to join us are palpable. I’m sure he will be a real asset.”

Alpine is one of the three manufacturers joining WEC’s top class next year, along with BMW and Lamborghini.

Its A424 LMDh car is based on an Oreca LMP2 chassis and is powered by a 3.4 litre, single-turbo V6 engine developed in conjunction with Mecachrome.